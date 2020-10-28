Contrasting times
Editor:
I have enjoyed reading Donald Pownell’s articles relating to life in the “good ole days” with the Mulledy family. The kids walked three miles to school and I am sure they had their lunch (packed by a loving mother) with them.
What a contrast to the “Food is Going Every Which Way” on the same page. I thought parents were responsible for their children, but today all kids in school are fed. During the time school was closed for COVID-19 the buses were running their routes to be sure the kids would have food.
They have already planned ahead to send five meals home during the week of Thanksgiving. Most of these “needy” kids have warm clothes and the latest in rifles or bow & arrow to participate in the deer hunting.
Oh yes, and they probably have a cell phone in their pocket. So why can’t parents feed them?
I wonder how many of todays kids would get up at 4:30 (I am sure there are a few) to do farm chores? How many parents would plant and nurture seeds if they were given them for a garden?
I know there are situations where people need help, but why should schools be responsible for feeding all the kids in Hampshire County (or the state of WV)? If you notice, the cars lined up for food on TV are all relatively new cars (well perhaps they had just bought it before losing their job to COVID) and most are holding their cell phones while waiting for their food to be loaded.
We are encouraging our children (the adults of tomorrow) to just wait for someone to take care of them. We all need to read John Steinbeck’s “Grapes of Wrath” to get a true picture of families in need.
Ruby LaFollette, High View
A difference for detectors
Editor:
After reading the piece on the Opinion page of the October 24 Hampshire Review, How to cut your heating bill and stay safe, I was surprised that a glaring mistake was made, a mistake that could have severe consequences if a reader acts upon the mistaken piece of advice Ms. Charlotte Lane, Chairman of the WV Public Service Commission made.
In the 4th paragraph, she begins with, “If you use natural gas heat, be sure to install a carbon monoxide detector.” First of all, she should have written “gas heat” instead of “natural gas heat”, since many customers use propane (LP). But much more importantly, a carbon monoxide detector will NOT detect leaking gas of any kind.
I, as a propane user, have always used a methane detector, which, other than your nose, will alert you to a gas leak. Nothing is wrong with using a carbon monoxide (CO) detector, but gas does not produce much of that, or gas ovens and ranges would not be allowed. CO detectors are absolutely a must for homes with oil-fired furnaces and wood burning appliances, and also not a bad idea for garages.
Methane detectors are widely available, and although they are somewhat pricier than smoke detectors, they should be in every home that uses LP or natural gas. It’s worth noting that since LP is heavier than air, it will accumulate near the floor, while natural gas is lighter than air, so a methane detector should be placed accordingly.
Victor Velelli, Slanesville
