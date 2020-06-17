ROMNEY — Monday night’s school board meeting saw a special guest appearance: Phyneas, a puppy that is going to bring paws-itive vibes to Augusta Elementary School as a therapy dog.
AES principal Brenda Omps held 3-month-old Phyneas (who was born on March 13, the day schools were closed) behind the podium as she explained the benefits of therapy dogs in schools.
“We live in a world right now that’s so stressful, and according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 1 in every 20 children in the United States has diagnosable anxiety or depression,” cited Omps. “What our students have been through in the last 3 months didn’t help things.”
Omps was presenting her idea to the board as a pilot project that AES will be pursuing, and said that she hoped that the board supported Phyneas and even invited them to come visit him in Augusta.
The pup can test to be a therapy dog when he reaches 1 year of age, and there are several tests he needs to pass to make it happen. Omps said that she will be footing the bill for these classes, and for additional training, Omps said that they could fundraise.
“When I was a child, every classroom had a class pet, and somewhere along the line someone decided we need to remove animals from the classroom,” Omps recalled. “And we really didn’t know how much they benefited our students and adults alike.”
While Omps and Phyneas have work to do over the next year to prepare him for training, Omps said that she and the AES community are excited to have the board’s support in the endeavor.
In other school board news,
- Bucky Wilson was praised by Amy Haines and presented with his official award for Service Person of the Year. LuAnn Walker, who was awarded with Teacher of the Year, wasn’t able to make it for the meeting, so she will receive her plaque at a later time.
- Mulledy Jane Cook, Gavin Hall and Connor Wolford were recognized for being this year’s winners of the Golden Horseshoe Award.
The board approved the transfer of Pam Slocum, current Slanesville Elementary principal, to Director of Human Resources and Communication, replacing a retiring Terrie Jo Saville in the central office starting July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.