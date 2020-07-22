My love of the night sky when viewed in a place where there is no air or light pollution is as bright as the purple and silver elements of the Milky Way.
The brilliance of the night sky has captured me since I was very young and continues to enthrall me to this day.
Over the decades, I have spent many hours just looking up at the sky identifying constellations, planets, galaxies, meteor showers, comets and even the Northern Lights.
In my time, I have watched countless meteor showers, including the Perseids, which are coming at us next month, along with the eta Aquariids, Lyrids, Quadrantids and more.
I have watched the planets dance across the sky, the rhythmic dance of Venus and Jupiter crossing paths, and watched all five visible planets line up across the Texas night sky back in 2015.
I have viewed the rings of Saturn through a telescope, the many moons of both the ringed giant, those of Jupiter and more.
I know how to find Andromeda and use my peripheral vision to take in the splendid view of the spiral galaxy.
And I continue to keep looking up.
This month we have a new reason to look up, as comet NEOWISE appears in the night sky about 90 minutes after sunset. The comet is a long-range comet, meaning its orbit carries it out of our solar system and into the far reaches of space.
NEOWISE is supposed to be visible to the naked eye, but some scientific reports are saying you may need binoculars or a small telescope.
To find the comet, just search for the Big Dipper then follow the night sky downward to the horizon. You will see NEOWISE.
For me, this won’t be the first comet I have been able to watch. My love of the night sky comes from my father, who got me interested in looking up when I was very young.
Looking up at the night sky was something he enjoyed. He shared stories with me of the time he spent watching the night sky as a teenager, then in the U.S. Navy, then as an adult. He passed that on to me.
I remember being in elementary school and watching Halley’s Comet dance across the sky each night. The comma-shaped comet was something I looked for every night and watched it fade into the distance.
I plan on doing the same with NEOWISE, and I am sure I am going to have to make a short drive out into the country away from the city lights to see it clearly.
After all, if you truly want to see the night sky you need to get away from artificial light.
I encourage everyone, young and old alike, to get out shortly after sunset and check out this celestial event. I know that when I look at the night sky it is a reminder of how small we are and that any problems we might be facing pale in comparison to the size of the universe.
Brent Addleman is group editor and publisher of the Hampshire Review. Reach him at 304-822-3871 or email brent@hampshirereview.com.
