The West Virginia Department of Education has slowly let the 75-acre campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind go to pot as enrollment at the school has dwindled from more than 300 in its heyday to less than 100 today.
And now the state’s solution to the physical plant’s problems appears to be to fix up the few buildings Charleston wants the school to use and dump the rest of its headaches.
That’s not right.
Look at the massive barn on Depot Street. It was state-of-the-art when built in 1930 as the hub for 140 acres the school farmed to provide food for students and vocational training for them too.
By the 1950s, the barn was no longer in use. You could say it sat empty, but in actuality, it became a dumping ground for equipment, furniture and other items WVSDB no longer had use for, but didn’t bother to get rid of.
No maintenance was performed on the structure. When Romney finally acquired the property in 2020, the town inherited a building with 9 major holes in the roof and piles of debris inside.
The cost to repair the roof alone is pegged at about $1 million. And if the roof can’t be saved, the rest of the iconic structure surely has to be turned down.
Thanks, Charleston.
The barn might be in the worst shape, but the Administration Building is not far behind.
Less than a year ago, the State Board of Education approved a $13.35 million, 10-year facilities plan for WVSDB that had staff moving out of the Administration Building in 2023 so nearly $750,000 worth of work could be done to replace the central entrance and make extensive structural repairs to the foundation.
But when the Department of Education declared an emergency at the school and swooped in last June, administration was moved out of the 121-year-old building immediately.
Then, last fall, a revised facilities plan — with a $30 million price tag — made no mention of repairing or returning to the Administration Building.
Creating a compact campus is smart, for reasons that range from safety to prudent use of taxpayer money. And, some small buildings on campus have needed to be torn down for years.
But ignoring the huge problems that Charleston allowed to build up over the years, and then dumping those woes on somebody else, is just wrong.
If past administrations at the school in Romney didn’t do the job of taking care of the campus — from the leaking roof on the massive Elementary School for the Deaf to the falling bricks on the Blue and Gold Cafe — then that’s the fault of the State Board and the State Superintendent for not overseeing its operation better.
The state has decades of neglect that it must rectify, and Charleston is in good financial shape right now to be able to do so.
WVSDB’s campus is laced with iconic, historic and usable buildings that the school no longer needs and ought to get rid of.
But the state of West Virginia has a moral obligation to make those buildings worth somebody else having. The state of West Virginia must make up for its decades of neglect and not leave the ruins of its failings to be other people’s problems.o
