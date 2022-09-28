ROMNEY — If you’re over at Hampshire Park on River Road and notice a new addition to the grounds, you’re not reading it wrong – a new “StoryWalk” was installed there last week.
What exactly is a StoryWalk? Found along the walking trail at Hampshire Park, this addition brings different stops along the way for folks to pause and read a page out of a book.
A joint effort between 3 organizations, this StoryWalk is an Americorps service project spearheaded by Sarah Hott, who teamed up with Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and the Hampshire County Public Library.
“It really was a group thing,” Hott said, praising the teamwork between the organizations to get the project done. HCPL director Anna Poland chose the book, Hott said – “Leaves” by David Ezra Stein, a “great” book for a StoryWalk.
“You don’t want a lot of words,” Hott explained, since it’s a fairly mobile activity for kids and their families, and the book is perfectly seasonal. The goal is to switch the book in the StoryWalk out as the seasons change.
Parks and Recreation approved the project in March, and since then, Hott has been working on the StoryWalk as one of her Americorps service projects. Right now, she’s serving as the Eastern Panhandle representative for Try This WV as well, a grassroots organization dedicated to supporting health-oriented community projects throughout the state.
(If the organization sounds fairly familiar, that’s because they’ve funded local projects in Hampshire, as well as in Hardy, such as the Slanesville Community Garden.)
Hott also handed out agriculture-themed books at the Hampshire County farm crawl in July, so she’s no stranger to promoting childhood literacy here.
“Literacy is a passion of mine,” she admitted, and Poland called her the “driving force” behind the project.
HCPL provided the signs, book and page lamination, and Parks and Rec provided the location. Members of the county maintenance staff installed the StoryWalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.