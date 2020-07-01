CAPON BRIDGE — For the first time, the River House teamed up with the Wardensville Garden Market and Project Write this weekend to host Mountain Echoes, a spoken word event for teens in the area.
John Berry, who is a Winchester-based poet on the board of the River House, was one of the key cogs in the wheel planning this Mountain Echoes event, and acted as the Hampshire County liaison.
“It took a lot of moving parts to get here today, but I wanted to share that I’m really proud of everyone who worked together to make this happen,” Berry shared in the Zoom event on Sunday evening. “It’s been a wonderful testament to working together, and it shows how important it is when nonprofits can combine their particular strengths and talents together to do some really, really good work.”
Berry said that some of the kids who work with the Wardensville Garden Market expressed interest in having a poetry slam, so the next logical step was to talk to Shefa Benoit, director of youth development with the Market to get the plan moving. Rhonda Lancaster, an English teacher at James Wood High School in Winchester, brought Project Write on board, and the rest was history.
“We did have 6 contestants, but 3 were unable for various reasons to attend,” Berry explained. “Our 3 young ladies did an outstanding job.”
The contestants who performed on the virtual stage were Hsu Lwin from Moorefield, who recited a Rupi Kaur poem, Savannah Keller out of Winchester, who recited one of her personal favorites and Emily Yates from Wardensville, performing one of her own pieces, titled “That Girl.”
Yates came in first place, giving what Berry called a “stunning performance.”
Berry, Lancaster and Benoit brought on 3 guest judges as well: Kirk Judd, a West Virginia-based poet and one of the founding members of West Virginia Writers Incorporated, created in 1977, Tamar Samuel-Siegal, a poet out of New Jersey and Steve Kirk, who said he “cut his teeth” on slam poetry in West Virginia and is the editor and publisher of the Oak Journal.
Overall, Berry remarked that the event went well, and the live-streamed Zoom performances went smoothly through Facebook, marking a little bit of a different landscape for spoken word performances.
“It was a great testament to non-profits working together, between the River House, Wardensville Garden Market and Project Write,” Berry said. “We are definitely planning to have another go next year.”
