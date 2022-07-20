CAPON BRIDGE — Public hearings on revised ordinances setting water and sewer rates and a new “nuisance lot” ordinance were held July 12, and all 3 ordinances received a final vote of approval from the Capon Bridge Town Council.
The water rate ordinance was the only one to draw any public discussion, from a citizen who said he had heard people saying another big increase in water rates was coming, and had come to the meeting to find out for himself.
Mayor Laura Turner explained that there would be no water rate increase — the water rates will remain the same as before.
However, the town was required to make 2 additions to its ordinance.
The first change was to state that disconnected water service would not be restored until all past due water bills have been paid in full.
The second change was to include the water system’s leak adjustment policy, which allows the town to adjust a water bill downward if the customer is being charged for unusually high water use due to a leak.
However, sewer bills will be going up — not because the town wanted to raise the rates, but because they had to, the mayor said.
The town has raised sewer rates no more than $5 in the past 30 years, she added, and this is why the system always seems to be operating in the red.
The ordinance approved last week gave the town the first of several “stair-step” raises, the rest of which will be needed to pay for the new sewer plant and upgraded system.
However, this first raise is needed just to get the system out of the red, since if the system is losing money, the town will be declared ineligible for the grant funding it has been awarded to cover much of the cost of constructing the new system.
Councilman Nathan Turner pointed out changes in water and sewer rates are reviewed by the state Public Service Commission, adding “the PSC won’t let us raise rates unless we need to.”
The nuisance lot ordinance that was also approved last week covers a broad range of conditions and actions deemed to be detrimental to peace, health or safety of local citizens. Copies are available at the Capon Bridge Town Hall.
Among other things, the ordinance deals with trash, fumes or odors, deteriorating buildings, and unlicensed, abandoned or partially dismantled motor vehicles. Violators can be fined up to $500 per day.
The council also responded to a complaint from Andrea Ritchie of Riverside Village, who reported that a detached garage being constructed on Riverside Drive violated subdivision covenants and asked why the town had granted a building permit for it. She said that in the past, the town had helped the homeowners association enforce such restrictions.
Town attorney Logan Mantz explained that building permits can be denied only if they violate the law or town ordinances. Since Capon Bridge has no ordinance saying it will enforce homeowner association restrictions, the town had no legal grounds for denying a building permit.
Mantz encouraged Ritchie to get involved in the town’s current effort to develop a comprehensive plan. He pointed out a revised ordinance stating the town will take homeowner association covenants and restrictions into account when issuing building permits could arise out of this planning process.
In other business, Councilman Chris Turner reported that the delay in removing the remnants of the burned building next to the bridge was due to the need to send the burned materials to a special landfill. He had heard this would be done by the beginning of this week.
Mary Billings reported that the Capon Bridge Revitalization Project has the funding to continue work on its Capon School Street project further up the street close to the Living Waters Church. Their goal is to have this done before school starts.
