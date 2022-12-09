KEYSER – A Mineral County man was arrested at the beginning of December in what may be Keyser's biggest drug bust ever.
Keyser's Kenneth Eversole, 44, was arrested on Dec. 1 when law enforcement officials from all different agencies – including the Hampshire County Sheriff's Department – conducted a search-and-seizure warrant on his residence on Mozelle Street, reported the Mineral News & Tribune.
Keyser Police Chief Jared Bruce said that the street value of the material seized was estimated at $372,700: approximately 1 ounce of cocaine base (crack), 10 ounces of cocaine HCL, 2 pounds of methamphetamine (ice), about 10,000 pressed fentanyl tablets, 150 pounds of marijuana, 327 THC vape cartridges, 5 guns, 3 vehicles and an undisclosed amount of money (U.S. dollars).
Mineral County Sheriff Forrest "Buddy" Ellifritz told the News & Tribune that he'd worked in law enforcement in the county since 1986, and "this is the most narcotics I've seen in a bust."
"It's definitely the biggest I've seen," Bruce added.
Ellifritz said the drugs came from out of the area and hadn't been manufactured locally.
Eversole was arrested without incident during the Dec. 1 bust and is now at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.
Organizations involved with the bust were the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a Safe Streets/TOC West, the Keyser Police Department, Mineral and Hampshire County Sheriff's Offices, the West Virginia State Police, the DEA and the FBI.
"I would like to personally thank all involved agencies for their combined effort in removing this number of narcotics off the streets of Keyser, Mineral County and the state of West Virginia," Bruce said, also thanking citizens for the "copious" number of tips that aid in removing narcotics from the streets.
