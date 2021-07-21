AUGUSTA — The cattle are coming — and so are the hogs, goats, sheep, rabbits, pickles, peaches, corn, photos and about every kind of entry you can think of.
They’re all being checked in for the 64th annual Hampshire County Fair Sunday for 6 days of showing, judging and selling that follow, along with nights of rides, games, fair food, pageants, music, vehicles and even chainsaws.
Even the weather looks to be cooperating.
“It looks pretty good other than being hot,” said Duane “Punkin” Oates, who chairs the fair committee.
The fairgrounds in Augusta will be abuzz with activity all week long after sitting empty at this time last year, shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.
But with lifting of restrictions in the spring, the Ruritans, who stage the fair, swung into high gear putting together one of Hampshire County’s longest-standing traditions.
Livestock starts arriving at 6 a.m. Sunday, with weigh-ins later. Exhibits from 4-H clubbers, CEOS members and the general public will pile in the gates Sunday afternoon to be arranged for exhibition.
Then, on Monday, the gates open, the rides set in motion and the games light up.
Newly crowned Miss West Virginia Jaelyn Wratchford will be on hand for the Miss Hampshire County Fair and Outstanding Teen pageants at 7 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday brings dozens of youngsters vying for crowns in the junior pageant.
A few changes to the traditional fair lineup come later in the week.
• The lineup of fair food will be even fairer. Oates said an ice cream vendor from Elkins — with homemade scoops and milkshakes — and a kettle corn popper from here in Hampshire will be peddling their tasty wares this year.
• Daily livestock showing and judging will happening in the morning instead of late afternoon.
• Wednesday will see a musician onstage, gospel singer Jamie Kimmett, after several years of having productions by Hope Christian Church. He’s performing his set at 7 p.m.
• The livestock auction moves to Friday night from Saturday.
• The mud bog will be on Saturday afternoon to make way for a truck and tractor pull Friday night.
