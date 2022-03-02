History in flames

Fire destroys iconic Romney landmark
12 companies battle blaze, shutting down U.S. 50, draining water reserves
WVSDB goes virtual this week
ROMNEY — A massive fire swallowed the WVSDB Administration Building whole Saturday morning, destroying an integral piece of the community’s history.
The fire was reported at the unoccupied building just after 6 a.m., and crews were on site within minutes to battle the blaze that, once it began, raged until Saturday afternoon.
Flames engulfed the building before 7 a.m., burning hot and fast, with flares and smoke visible to the majority of the town and surrounding areas.
The building dates back to 1846, and Saturday’s fire rendered it a total loss. No one was physically injured, but it left the once-beautiful landmark as a charred shell. Students had gone home Friday, so none were on the campus at the time of the blaze.
Romney businesses pitched in however they could as crews fought the flames Saturday morning. Sheetz, 7-Eleven, McDonald’s, Subway, Dominos, Italian Touch and Fox’s all contributed food, drinks or supplies to the companies that responded to the fire. There were over 12 fire trucks on the scene, and over 100 firefighters.
A dozen companies responded to the Romney fire and contributed their efforts in quelling the blaze — Romney, Springfield, Augusta, Capon Bridge, Levels and Slanesville from Hampshire County; Moorefield from Hardy; and Burlington, Fort Ashby, Fountain, New Creek and Ridgeley from Mineral.
U.S. 50 through Romney was closed to all traffic until about 2 p.m., when 1 lane opened. Both lanes were reopened a few hours later.
The water storage tank for the area was drained as crews fought the fire, resulting in a boil water notice for several parts of town, including Grafton Street, Antigo Place, Whippoorwill, Woodland Way and Route 50 east of the school. The notice issued by Romney Town Hall Saturday said the town anticipated resolving the issue within 4 days.
Administrative offices moved out of the building last summer. Mostly what was left were historical artifacts and the historic school superintendent’s residence.
Most notably, the building was home to the school servers, said state superintendent Clayton Burch at an onsite press briefing Monday morning.
“This (building) actually housed the entire campus’ Internet and phone system. That’s essential for our teachers to reach our students,” Burch said. “Within 6 hours, Gov. Justice had Frontier here onsite and within 24 hours…which means we can connect with students.”
The students at the school are attending virtually for the rest of this week, and Burch added that counseling services will be available for students, staff and families that may need it in the wake of the fire.
Christy Day, director of communications for the Department of Education, said that they don’t believe any student or staff records were lost in the fire.
“A complete inventory will be conducted at the appropriate time,” Day said.
At Monday morning’s press briefing, Burch added that as of right now, he doesn’t have a dollar amount for the damages of Saturday’s fire. “We’ll work with our insurance partners, and as the investigation continues,” he said. “We’ll gather that information.”
The site has had a handful of rekindlings since Saturday, including 1 on Saturday night and 1 early Tuesday morning, both of which were controlled quickly. Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said that rekindlings are common with a fire of this magnitude.
While the building wasn’t being actively used as a part of the school’s every day function, the loss of an historic landmark was a blow to the school itself, Romney, Hampshire County and the Mountain State as a whole.
Gov. Jim Justice called the fire “heartbreaking news for the Romney community.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
