I didn’t win
Editor:
I did not win the Peach Festival 5K race on Aug. 7, contrary to what was reported in your Aug. 11 article about the Peach Festival. I won 1st place in my age category, which was probably the source of the confusion, but the actual winners of the race were about twice as fast as I was, and deserve to be properly acknowledged and congratulated. The race was a lot of fun - a positive, friendly community event - and I hope even more people will participate next year.
Alana Hartman, Romney
What about W.Va. workers?
Editor:
I sent these comments to Sen. Shelly Capito:
“You might want to think of the damage you and your 16 ‘bipartisan’ cohorts are afflicting on the Republican Party and West Virginians by supporting the far left spending package misleadingly dubbed “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” – a 2,700 page far-left spending binge. Have you even read it? Do you know how bad it is? For example, Section 13002 of this “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs” bill would impose a vehicle tax based on annual miles driven. Are you aware of the number of West Virginians who drive to work daily from the Eastern Panhandle to the D.C. area? They’re on the road almost bumper to bumper at 5 a.m. Do you ever stop to think that it takes a Million Million to make just One Trillion? Do you know how much the typical West Virginia family pays in federal taxes yearly? Please place West Virginians above any need for approval from self-serving political colleagues and partisan media. ‘Bipartisan’ sounds good, but the Vichy French who collaborated with the German Occupiers were bipartisan too.”
Brian Bellman, Charles Town
Lies and friendships
Editor:
Know the facts and know before you accuse someone.
Always know who your friends are because you might need them again. Never accuse some one of something just because you think its so. One little thing I just want to clear up. 1968 I was accuse of shoplifting around a certain farm down on Little Capon. Well all I can say is you must have been hard for that person to find something to talk about. Well that is on them because it was a bearface ie. Or I was the easiest person to think of and you will pay for it on judgment day.
Yes, I have done things that wasn’t right and it cost me a good friend and their isn’t a day I think about and ask for God’s forgiveness and that was my mistake for being around bad people. And before you passed judgment on me clean out your own closet.
I never went around forcing my help on people, not less they ask for it. Well, she never need to ask again. This person I thought was a friend and she took a strangers word over mind. That was the reason I got kicked out of a certain outfit because of a two-bit drifter. But I don’t have much to worry about him either. He is before God.
And if you don’t like someone don’t lie on them. For you might regret it, so think about it.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.