ROMNEY — Last year, the WV Peach Festival brought thousands of people into Romney to enjoy the fruits of the area: live music, pageants, kids’ activities and what has become a mainstay for Hampshire County events – vendors.
Last year, there were about 40 vendors at the August festival.
This year, committee member Brittany Rule said, that number almost tripled. This weekend, roughly 115 vendors will line the Romney streets, offering food, art, produce, jewelry and more to eager festivalgoers.
That’s a crazy increase from last year’s event, Rule said.
“It’s been insane,” she admitted. “It gives people a chance to show off their talents. I love to buy stuff locally…people can see how beautiful their work is.”
During last year’s festival, vendors were mostly confined to South High Street outside of Taggart Hall, but with the number of vendors nearly tripling, there’s a little bit of a different plan in place. Vendors will be stationed outside of the Brass Rail, on the corner of Gravel Lane and South High Street, as well as in the fire hall parking lot.
Vendor overflow will be in the parking area behind the judicial center.
Rule is one of the committee members coordinating the swarm of vendors, and she said she’s been working closely with the mayor and with G.T. Parsons, the Romney fire chief, to figure out the layout of each booth on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“G.T Parsons has been phenomenal with them letting us use their parking lot,” Rule said. “We’re going to be out on the 4th setting things up and putting numbers down. Everything seems to be going smoothly.”
With such an increase in vendor numbers, Rule said there’s a lot of vendors with new, fresh displays.
“We have one lady coming who is selling candles in the shape of a peach,” Rule said excitedly. “They’re absolutely gorgeous.”
There will be jewelry vendors, folks representing nonprofit organizations, a group coming with CBD products, vendors selling homemade dog treats and so much more. It’s a great group, Rule said, and vendors are an integral part of events like the WV Peach Festival.
“I always say that people come to the festival as strangers, and they leave as friends,” she said. “They’re helping us big-time; they help us draw in their social medias and by word of mouth.”
Rule added that one of the other components helping the festival to run smoothly this year is the aid of teenage volunteers – mostly Hampshire High School athletes.
“A lot of them are willing to volunteer at the kids booth,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll see a lot more of that. If you give someone a task and they take ownership of it, they get excited about it.”
With the uptick in vendor numbers and the growth of the festival, it’s a perfect time for Hampshire County to emphasize the importance of local products, both their role in the community’s culture and the economy as well.
“The fact that the majority of (the vendors) are from West Virginia, or on the border of Virginia, it just is about buying local,” Rule said. “Everyone has to buy from big stores, but this is one chance where you don’t have to. It’s going to be amazing.”
