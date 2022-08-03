Peach fest vendors

Vendors lined South High Street during last year’s peach festival.

ROMNEY — Last year, the WV Peach Festival brought thousands of people into Romney to enjoy the fruits of the area: live music, pageants, kids’ activities and what has become a mainstay for Hampshire County events – vendors.

Last year, there were about 40 vendors at the August festival.

