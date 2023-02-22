CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center, which connects jobseekers to State government jobs.
WorkForce West Virginia recently introduced the Work4WV Career Center, an initiative that links job searchers with State government positions. The project is a joint effort with the Division of Personnel to assist in staffing several governmental agencies. Through this partnership, critical vacancies across West Virginia state agencies are matched with job seekers enrolled with WorkForce West Virginia. The West Virginia Division of Highways, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are just a few participating organizations.
“Work4WV is a wonderful opportunity to collaborate across agencies to best serve the citizens of our great state,” said Scott Adkins, Acting Commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.
“As part of this initiative, WorkForce WV is also thrilled to be able to provide space through our Work4WV Career Center, where agencies can work together to assemble ideas that will effectuate a more efficient and successful hiring process,” he continued.
The Work4WV Career Center is open to the public and located at 5707 MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. Jobseekers are encouraged to take advantage of office hours for the facility, which are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Toll-free assistance is available by phone at 1-866-Work4WV from 8:30 a.m. until 5: p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact WorkForce West Virginia at 1-866-Work4WV or email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.