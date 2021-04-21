Our town of Romney has been around over 250 years. During that time, thousands of people have come through Romney and Hampshire County. At one time we were considered the frontier.
Romney’s name went through changes along the way, starting out as Pearsall Flats, named after the Pearsall family who arrived here about 1740. Feeling the need for security, construction of a fort started in the fall of 1754. Fort Pearsall became a bastion of safety on the frontier.
It was sometimes known as McKenzie’s Fort after the commander, Robert McKenzie, once the garrison was manned during the border wars.
When peace was restored on the frontier, Lord Fairfax wanted to jumpstart business in the area and the need for a town arose. Pearsall Flats was selected and after a 10-acre plot was surveyed, the town of Romney was named after an English Channel port.
A short legislative process, based on current standards ensued, and after a month, on Dec. 23, 1762, Romney was established.
The town quickly was populated as more and more pioneers came to the area. But many didn’t stay.
The desire to travel further west to continue their pioneering journey persisted. As these families left our area, the desire to remember and honor their previous town and families, endured.
Familiar founding father’s names of Romney like Throckmorton, Inskeep, Olgebay, Shoemaker and Fox moved west. These families left the South Branch Valley area in the late 1830s.
Arriving in Columbia, Ind., they found a home. Out of love for their hometown, they changed the name from Columbia to Romney in 1846.
In 1995, I had the pleasure of visiting Romney, Ind. It was odd walking around the town and seeing the Romney Post Office, Romney Methodist Church, and the Romney School. In the Romney Cemetery there were many of the above names in restful sleep.
I recently discovered more pioneers traveling west in the 19th Century. John Russell Pancake, born in this Romney in 1832 left for Texas and settled there in 1858. Originally called Bush, Texas, Pancake purchased 1,476 acres and began raising livestock. Becoming one of the largest landowners in the county, John changed the name of Bush to Pancake, Texas, in 1901.
Pancake is located just west of Interstate 35 between Austin and Dallas, not far from Killeen, Texas. I wish I had known this since I have spent time there and it would have been easy to visit that town, too.
Are there more villages and towns out west named after our fair city? Those of us who have lived there our whole lives understand the value of living in a small town. Judging from the past, many others wanted to create what they had after they left.
Dan Oates, retired from the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind, operates Fort Pearsall Press.
