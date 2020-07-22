ROMNEY — Local author Dan Oates has once again compiled and edited a book highlighting some of Hampshire County’s unique history in his latest release, “Tales of the South Branch and Old Hampshire.”
This book is a compilation of stories by Joshua Soule Zimmerman, detailing his life in Hampshire County and the surrounding areas. He was an attorney in Romney and was involved in the business and political side of the county and his role as an avid outdoorsman lent itself to many diverse stories about the area.
The project began in 1998, but Oates said he became sidetracked by other projects until the pandemic hit. He said at one point, he even misplaced the little green book with Zimmerman’s stories in it. It seemed that life just got in the way until the global pandemic sent everything into a standstill.
“When COVID-19 happened, I was, well, I hate to say the word ‘bored,’” Oates said with a laugh. “I didn’t even really start it until then, and after that there was a lot of back-and-forth with the publisher to get it tied together.”
“Tales” isn’t Oates’ first literary venture. He compiled a book of 1st-hand accounts of John Blue during the Civil War with “Hanging Rock Rebel,” which was originally published in 1995.
“One of the cooler things about this book is that a lot of Lt. Blue’s fellow soldiers became public officials that Zimmerman talks about in his stories,” Oates said. “It relates back to ‘Hanging Rock Rebel.’ It’s like it’s nice to see them again.”
Zimmerman’s stories detail his life in the county as an attorney and an outdoorsman, and Oates said that many of the stories are “humorous,” with many tales of his time fishing and hunting.
Also, many of the folks referenced in the stories have descendants still living in the area. While these stories were written by Zimmerman for his family, folks can now travel back in time enjoying his “Tales.”
Oates was sent the finished books last week, and local retailers, including the Hampshire Review, will be selling them for $17.12.
“A donation of $2.50 from each book sale will go to the Zimmerman Vance Touch Museum,” Oates explained.
The books can be purchased eventually in person at retailers around the county or online at fortpearsallpress.com.
