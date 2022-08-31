ALS 101

ROMNEY — The County Commission voted to carry on the county’s ALS-101 chase car service without Valley Health at last Tuesday’s meeting.

The contract between the Commission and Valley Health was up earlier this spring, said Tad Malcolm, director of Hampshire County’s Emergency Services. The price tag attached to the contract renewal was high – upwards of $250,000 per year, Commission President Brian Eglinger pointed out.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.