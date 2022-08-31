ROMNEY — The County Commission voted to carry on the county’s ALS-101 chase car service without Valley Health at last Tuesday’s meeting.
The contract between the Commission and Valley Health was up earlier this spring, said Tad Malcolm, director of Hampshire County’s Emergency Services. The price tag attached to the contract renewal was high – upwards of $250,000 per year, Commission President Brian Eglinger pointed out.
“We had every intention on resigning the contract unless it was an exorbitant amount of money, or they had some unreasonable requests,” said Commissioner Dave Cannon. “It is an exorbitant expense.”
Not renewing the contract saves the county over $50,000.
“If we can’t afford it, we just can’t afford it,” Cannon said.
In the 10 years that the county has contracted with Valley Health, their role has been to staff ALS-101 and provide it with drugs, Commissioner Bob Hott said. With the service transitioning to the county, the commissioners said the amount that the service will actually change is minimal.
Rescue chiefs Donna Steward, Bubba Aylor and Donnie Smith’s concerns mainly focused on the staffing and supplying of the unit if the county chooses not to resign the contract with Valley Health.
The ALS-101 chase unit will be covered by some of the same personnel, the Commissioners said, who will also be willing to make up a crew to help volunteer squads.
“That’s going to continue to happen,” Hott said. “It’s always happened. The only change is that HCESA will (now) be both ALS-101 and 102, which the county owns.”
Eglinger echoed Hott’s point to the volunteers present Tuesday evening: “They will participate, as Valley did, in helping you guys.”
Cannon added a comment in support of the volunteer units: “We can’t do it without you guys. We can’t cover the whole county without you.”
Malcolm explained that it has always been the goal of HCESA and the county to take on the chase vehicle whenever they finally felt prepared to do so.
“We’ve never felt safe enough, but we’re ready,” he said. “We’ll meet every call 100 percent. We will do the best we can.”
The motion to take on the ALS-101 service without Valley Health passed unanimously, and Malcolm added that while the county will need to buy some equipment, this has been the hope of the county for years.
Also at last Tuesday’s meeting, representatives from the Hampshire County Parks and Rec appeared in front of the Commission, officially taking over the deed to the old Capon Bridge Middle School. The school board gifted the property to Parks and Rec last week.
Right now, the building houses offices for the Cacapon Land Trust, The River House, the sheriff and HardyNet.
Representatives from the county’s Committee on Aging presented the Commission with a concern at the meeting – overflow from the Romney pool into the Romney Senior Center parking lot, which has resulted in damage to the building.
It’s taken a while for the building to show damage, said Melinda Chambers, including mold damage.
While the drainage in that particular area is a problem year-round, it’s exacerbated by the use of the pool.
“We’ve already seen some seniors fall,” Chambers added. “It needs to be fixed as soon as possible.”
The building belongs to the county, Eglinger said, and the Commission is “more than willing to figure out how to get the ball rolling.” He also emphasized that it doesn’t make much sense to fix the structure itself unless there’s a way to divert the water.
Hott added, “We ought to work with the town to keep water from going down there.”
