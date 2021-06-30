1
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University tuition is going up this fall, the school’s Board of Governors decided last week as it also approved a budget of about $1.1 billion for the next fiscal year.
Tuition will climb 1.87% for resident students, or $84 a semester. Nonresident students’ tuition will go up by 1.99% or $252 per semester. Both include a $24 university fee increase, with half of it going to support added mental health services, the university said in a news release.
Paula Congelio, vice president for finance and chief financial officer, said WVU must plan for the future while continuing to balance uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. A 1.5% decline is state appropriations in 2022 is anticipated, the release said.
The university announced plans this month for a full return to campus in August.
The school expects a first-time freshmen enrollment of 4,301 on the Morgantown campus, down from 4,508. Also, housing revenue is expected to increase 3% in Morgantown and Keyser with an anticipated flat occupancy rate, the release said.
The budget also assumes scholarship expense will increase as more returning students became eligible and a slight increase in revenue from grants and contracts. There is also expected to be $5 million in expenses related to COVID-19, the release said.
State gets OK
for summer food benefits for students
2
CHARLESTON — West Virginia families with eligible school-age children will receive funding from the federal government for groceries this summer.
One-time benefits of $375 are expected to be issued for each eligible child by mid-July, the state Department of Education said in a news release. The benefits will be loaded onto existing pandemic electronic benefits transfer cards that were issued during the 2020-21 school year.
School-age children are eligible if they were enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and qualified for free or reduced-price school meals. Children under age 6 are eligible if they live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
The state expects to issue $83.4 million to more than 222,000 schoolchildren and $13.3 million to 35,000 kids enrolled in SNAP this summer.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Canaan Valley
Resort trying
to set record for
longest plastic slide
3
DAVIS — A West Virginia resort is offering one heck of a long plastic water slide.
Canaan Valley Resort will be the host site where 100 people in attendance will be given the opportunity to ride the 2,021-foot slip-and-slide Thursday. The ride is being built by Natural Light Beer.
Resort General Manager Sam England said in a news release that the hope is the slide breaks the Guinness World Record of 2,007 feet set by a group in Jordan in 2015.
Rides on the slide will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. All riders must be age 21 or older, the statement said. The slide will be located on a road leading from state Route 32 to the ski area’s lodge.
Official denies
grievance involving 501 highway workers
4
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia official has denied a grievance involving 501 Division of Highways employees.
Public Employees Grievance Board Chief Administrative Law Judge Billie Thacker Catlett said in a decision issued last week that the employees failed to prove that the agency was required under a 2017 law to give pay raises to all employees, according to news sources.
“It is understandable why grievants feel betrayed,” Catlett wrote. “Grievants saw employees in other classifications get substantial pay increases and were told to be patient, and yet their raises never came.”
Gordon Simmons, who represented employees, said the decision focused on the wording of the law, which did not specifically mandate that pay be increased for all employees.
Simmons said grievants submitted letters from lawmakers saying their intent was to provide across-the-board pay raises.
He wasn’t sure whether the decision would be appealed.
2 private
schools will require
student vaccination
5
CHARLESTON — At least a couple of private West Virginia schools are requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.
The University of Charleston and Bethany College both say vaccinations will be required for the upcoming school year.
University of Charleston President Marty Roth told news outlets that it is the school’s responsibility to provide a healthy environment for the 1,500 students expected at the Charleston campus and 200 at the Beckley campus. The way to do that is to require students to be vaccinated, he said.
Students at the university won’t have to wear masks, but 3 feet of social distancing will be required in classrooms and public spaces, Roth said.
Bethany College’s vaccination requirement was decided by the college’s Pandemic Response Team in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidance, the school said.
“I applaud our community for its commitment to protecting one another, and I believe strongly that our decision to require the vaccine will maximize the Bethany experience even more,” Bethany President Tamara Nichols Rodenberg said in an email announcing the update.
Holy cow, not again! More bovines get loose in Huntington
6
HUNTINGTON —The revenge of the cows heated up last week with yet another instance of a herd getting loose in a U.S. community.
This time a cattle-hauling truck rolled over along Interstate 64 in West Virginia, and an emergency dispatcher in Cabell County said a bridge connecting Huntington to Lawrence County, Ohio, also had to be shut down temporarily.
The dispatcher, who cited policy in declining to give his name, said authorities were trying to determine how many cattle were on the truck. However, they took off in several directions, including onto the nearby bridge.
Firefighters were dispatched to assist the westbound truck, which ended up in the highway’s median. The driver was trapped for nearly two hours before being removed from the truck with minor injuries, Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader told news sources. The accident forced the interstate to be shut down in both directions for several hours.
Huntington is home to Marshall University, whose nickname happens to be the Thundering Herd.
It marked at least the third time that week that cows have gotten loose and prompted responses in U.S. cities, including the second time this week in West Virginia.
