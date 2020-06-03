The pandemic has been sending educators and school staff into a new playing field, and for some, if the bond passes it will only add to their job security worries.
With the bond, Slanesville, John J. Cornwell, Springfield Green Spring, Augusta and Romney Elementary Schools will be consolidated into 3 new schools: West (located in Romney), Central (located in Augusta) and North (likely to be located in Slanesville). When it comes to filling teaching positions at the new schools, Terrie Jo Saville, Human Resources and Personnel Director with Hampshire County Schools, said that there are state codes that the county must follow.
“Since these are new positions in new schools, we are required to post [the jobs],” Saville said. “Whenever there is a consolidation, the superintendent has to distribute 2 ballots to each school, 1 for teachers and 1 for service personnel, and they vote on whether or not schools affected by closings will be given priority status in filling new positions.”
If the teachers and staff vote to be given priority status, that means that employees from the schools that are closing will be considered first to fill positions at the new schools in the county.
If the staff members affected vote to pass on having that priority, then the new positions will be filled based on the seniority of the candidates.
Saville explained that if the teachers at a school decide not to give priority status to teachers that might be losing their jobs, then anyone in the county could apply for those jobs.
“We use the matrix that we normally use for filling jobs,” Saville added, noting that they look at certification, teaching experience, past evaluations, seniority and recommendations.
“If teachers say, ‘yes, we want to give priority status,’ then the jobs will still be posted, but the teachers being displaced will have priority in getting those jobs based on their seniority,” outlined Saville. “It’s rather confusing, but when teachers ask about it, I show how it happens. It’s up to them to vote.”
With the possibility of these new schools, Saville remarked that she feels like not much will have to change as far as jobs go.
“We don’t really think we are going to lose that many positions because of it,” she reassured. “We are still going to have the same number of children and the same needs for those children.”
