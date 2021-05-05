ANDY HOWLETT
1963-2021
GAINSBORO, Va. — More is known today about Andy Howlett’s life than his death a week ago.
The 58-year-old’s body was found last Tuesday afternoon in the place he loved most — Lake Holiday, about 15 miles northwest of Winchester.
Howlett lived on the lake, but worked – for the most part — in Romney as a physician’s assistant to Dr. Jerry Hahn.
“He kept showing up at the doorstep, like a bad penny,” Hahn joked last week. “He’d work somewhere and come back, go somewhere and come back.”
As much as he loved working for Hahn Medical Practice — now E.A. Hawse since January — he loved life on Lake Holiday even more.
“He was very, very excited for the warm weather,” said colleague Liz Voit, a nurse practitioner with Hahn. “The lake was his absolute favorite place in the world.”
He kayaked, he fished, he took pictures.
“He loved inviting all his friends to the lake for gatherings,” Voit said. “Any reason he could find to invite people, he invited them there.”
Last Tuesday he was on the lake and a friend was lying on the beach.
“He went swimming and he was having a great time,” Voit said, “and they found him floating.”
Howlett was pulled from the water by a 17- year-old who administered CPR before paramedics and police arrived. Authorities haven’t provided information on how long Howlett was in the water or other details about the incident.
He died at Winchester Medical Center after being removed from life support, his stepdaughter Amanda Russell told the Winchester Star.
Russell said her family is baffled by events. She called her stepfather a strong swimmer and “healthy as an ox.”
Howlett had rented a house on the 249-acre lake for several years. Dr. Hahn said his p.a. had just saved up enough to buy the place.
“Everything was going good,” Hahn said.
Voit agreed.
“This is where he belonged,” she said of the guy she called her “work husband” at the Hahn/Hawse practice.
“He was amazing,” Voit said. “He saw the good in everybody. It didn’t matter what they’d done before or what background they came from, he just seemed to connect with all of them.”
Howlett started his career as a lab tech at Winchester Medical Center. Along the way, he married, had a daughter (Ashley Howlett, 22), acquired Russell, now 38, as a step-daughter, finished his degree to become a p.a., divorced and settled in Lake Holiday.
All on a green card.
“He wasn’t an American citizen. He’s Canadian,” said Hahn, who became friends and hunting buddies with him over the years.
The young Howlett moved around a lot with his father’s engineering career, but he found his home at Lake Holiday.
Voit said “something” will be done on the lake with his friends and family when the weather’s a little warmer.
“I’ll miss the old guy,” Dr. Hahn said.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.