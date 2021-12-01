ROBINSON, ILL. — The legacy of Landon and Nolan Rinker lives on through a memorial at “Friendship Playground,” an Illinois park dedicated to inclusivity.
Romney native Justin Rinker and his wife Melody were blessed with twin boys Landon and Nolan in 2013. For their entire lives, the twins battled lissencephaly, a brain condition where the surface of their brains were smooth instead of being crisscrossed with folds and grooves. Their life expectancies were less than 2 years.
Nolan passed away in 2017, and his brother passed just this past April.
Melody and Justin, after the twins’ 3rd birthday in 2016, donated $2,500 raised by Melody and her coworkers from the accounting group at Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Robinson’s Kiwanis Club’s Harmony Park, which focuses on music and outdoor musical instruments.
This connects the Ohio family (which also has Hampshire County roots) with the Robinson community, and last week, the town of Robinson honored the late twins at “Friendship Playground,” an addition to the Robinson City Park that is inclusive and accessible for all children.
The Robinson City Parks Department also added a memorial bench and plaque at Friendship Playground to honor Landon and Nolan’s memory.
Friendship Playground is an all-inclusive outdoor area built to provide activities for everyone, regardless of their abilities.
“What an honor for our family, and what a great facility and resting spot for local families and kids of all ages and abilities,” Melody said about the inclusive play area.
The goal of Friendship Playground is to allow all children, regardless of their abilities, to be a part of a community and give them a sense of belonging.
“(The fixtures) are designed to provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together, and are developmentally appropriate for children with or without disabilities,” reads the descriptive sign outside the play area. “Cross-generational play is imperative to building strong families.”
The bench in memory of Landon and Nolan reads, “Superhero Friends,” and the memorial has photos of both boys along with their birth and death dates.
“Thank you to kind people everywhere who see a need, have an idea, care about someone else’s hurdles, whatever the case may be, and do your best to make the world better for others,” Melody said. “I am thankful for that spirit in you always.”
She called the bench and the memorial a “heart-warming surprise,” and she called Robinson a town that is “near and dear” to her family’s hearts.
The Rinker family currently resides in Van Buren, Ohio, but the family has Hampshire County connections as well: Landon and Nolan’s grandparents are Steve and Dee Dee Rinker, who both live in Purgitsville, and their great-grandparents are Gary and Kaye Strawn of Romney and Buck and Sudie Rinker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.