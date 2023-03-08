MOOREFIELD – Millions of nonprofits, fundraisers and hundreds locally relied on AmazonSmile to provide a source of unrestricted revenue. The company recently announced the closure of AmazonSmile as of Feb. 20.
To offset the unfortunate loss of donations the shutdown will cause, Eastern WVCTC Foundation is now working with iGive.com, the originator of the shop-for-good model, which actually offers shoppers up to 26 percent in donations back to their chosen nonprofit, compared to AmazonSmile’s .05 percent. To further assist nonprofits, iGive announced an additional $5 bonus donation for first-time shoppers on their first purchase.
To continue Eastern WVCTC Foundation’s work in the community, it needs to continue to grow unrestricted revenue – meaning it’s not tied to requirements like that of a grant – which will allow Eastern WVCTC Foundation to expand its services in the community. With iGive, Eastern WVCTC Foundation expects that the financial impact of its shop-for-good program will affect its work to a much greater degree than that of AmazonSmile.
“We’re going to miss the donations generated by AmazonSmile deeply. We are a small organization, and every penny counts,” said Eastern WVCTC Foundation “Thanks to iGive, we believe our contributors will raise more money than before. The larger selection of stores, plus the much larger donation percentage, means we’re looking forward to seeing real growth using this fundraising alternative. It means that we can do better financially to support Eastern students through scholarships and faculty support through programs.
To encourage new shoppers to sign up and start helping their chosen cause, iGive is giving new shoppers supporting Eastern WVCTC Foundation an additional $5 bonus donation with their first purchase, when they join between Feb. 10 and March 1, 2023, and make at least one purchase at a participating store within 30 days of joining. Donations average three percent of the purchase, compared to .5 percent at Amazon, and can go much higher.
Since 1997, over a million people have used iGive to support causes big and small through shopping the iGive website, browser extension, and mobile app, donating more than $10 million to nonprofits, all for free. iGive shoppers enjoy more than 2,000 brand-name stores like Walmart, Chewy, Expedia, Zappos, Kohls, and more, making it really easy to raise money for their cause.
To start donating to Eastern WVCTC Foundation with iGive, type in the following website in your browser https://www.iGive.com/EasternWVCommunityandTechnicalCollegeFoundat to connect directly. Then simply create a free account on iGive.com and begin browsing favorite retailers and nonprofits and fundraisers. On the iGive account dashboard, shoppers can save their favorite stores, see how much iGive shoppers have donated to their favorite causes, and view their total donation amount to date.
