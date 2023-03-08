MOOREFIELD – Millions of nonprofits, fundraisers and hundreds locally relied on AmazonSmile to provide a source of unrestricted revenue. The company recently announced the closure of AmazonSmile as of Feb. 20.

To offset the unfortunate loss of donations the shutdown will cause, Eastern WVCTC Foundation is now working with iGive.com, the originator of the shop-for-good model, which actually offers shoppers up to 26 percent in donations back to their chosen nonprofit, compared to AmazonSmile’s .05 percent. To further assist nonprofits, iGive announced an additional $5 bonus donation for first-time shoppers on their first purchase.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.