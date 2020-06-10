Free drive-up tests for COVID-19 will be administered by Hawse Health Center here Saturday.
“Anybody who comes, there’s no restrictions,” said Charles Rohrbaugh of Hawse.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until tests run out) at the former Weimer Chevrolet on U.S. 50 at Ridge Loop Road in Sunrise Summit.
It’s 1 of 5 sites Hawse is testing at during those hours Saturday.
LabCorps provided enough tests to administer 400 at each site, Rohrbaugh said.
“We thought this would provide a better sample of people who may be asymptomatic,” Rohrbaugh said, noting that West Virginia has only a small sample of testing.
As of Monday, The Hampshire County Health Department was reporting 444 people had tested negative for the virus with 33 positive and 2 tests pending.
Not included in that total are another 209 residents and staff at the county’s 2 nursing homes and 268 inmates and staff at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail and Chick Buckbee Center. All the nursing home tests were negative. At the correctional facilities, 1 inmate has tested positive, all the others are negative except for 15 tests that were still pending.
Hawse announced the testing as part of its services, intending to bill insurance companies where possible.
But on Monday, Rohrbaugh said, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said it would foot the entire cost.
“It’s free,” he said. “We’re not going to bill insurance since the state is taking care of it.”
A few rules apply. Identification —a drivers license or proof of address — will be required to be tested. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The tests will be given on a first come, first served basis.
The others are the Hardy County locations of Hawse Health Center in Baker, the old Mathias School and the Michael Medical Building in Moorefield and Grove Street Health Clinic in Petersburg.
