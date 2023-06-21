ROMNEY — This Saturday, the 14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival will be returning to Romney, bringing tons of fun, big bluegrass names and a dazzling firework show.
The gates at Wapocoma Campground – along River Road just west of Romney – open at 11 a.m. and admission is $5 for those 12 and up. Those 11 and under will be granted free admission.
This will be the festival’s second comeback since the height of the pandemic, and it is sure to bring in many visitors.
“This should have been our 15th year. It’s our 14th year; we missed one for Covid. It’s kind of just running like a well-oiled machine, I hope,” said organizer Trina Cox with Hampshire County Parks and Recreation. “We’ve had some good sponsorships from local businesses, and we have a few new ones on board, so that’s exciting.”
The event will feature musical performances by Dunlap & Mabe, Springfield Exit, Volume Five, Center Five and special appearances from the Appalachian Roadshow and the Country Current U.S. Navy Band.
The Appalachian Roadshow, a crowd favorite, will be returning to the stage this year. The Roadshow celebrates Appalachian life, culture and music through an engaging musical storytelling experience.
The festival will also welcome the U.S. Navy Band, Country Current, for the first time. The band is comprised of all U.S. Navy soldiers and Cox promises it will help attendees feel that patriotism going into the Fourth of July weekend.
“I think everybody will really enjoy that performance… (and) just the really incredible vocals they have. The front man and woman have both been at our festival before in other groups, so that is kind of exciting to have them come back as part of the Country Current,” said Cox, a bluegrass enthusiast herself.
The event will also be providing a handful of craft and food vendors for guests of all ages to enjoy. Since the festival is committed to helping local businesses. Almost all of the vendors are local to the Hampshire County area.
With local names like the Kettle Stop serving up kettle corn and freshly squeezed lemonade. Greg Ladd with Gig’s Barbecue will also be serving up local goodness with his pulled pork. Ronnie Corbin will be returning to the festival again this year with his shrimp trailer.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, where all proceeds will be used to benefit the festival. Along with the 50/50 raffle, there will also be free train trips being given by the Potomac Eagle at their booth.
It’s important to note that with all of the fun, there are a few rules for guests to be aware of.
Alcohol will be prohibited inside the event – there will be no coolers, no pets, no ATVs, golf carts, no high-back chairs or umbrellas allowed during the event.
“It’s not a huge moneymaker like I said – it started out as a Fourth of July celebration for our community,” said Cox. “It’s grown into kind of a tourism destination this time of year for bluegrass people and just people that want to come in, in the community and it’s a very family-friendly event.”
