KEYSER — Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases within the state and on West Virginia University’s campuses, including Morgantown, Keyser and Beckley, all undergraduate instruction moved online this week.
Residence halls and dining services on the WVU Potomac State College campus remained open and operated on a normal schedule through today (Wednesday, Nov. 25) at noon to allow students to remain on campus and attend classes online should they be waiting for COVID-test results or transportation home.
The Mary F. Shipper Library and Academic Success Center was open for virtual support and appointments through Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The deadline to withdraw from courses has been extended to Dec. 4. Students considering this option should be aware that withdrawing from courses may negatively affect financial aid, scholarships and progression in their course of study. Students should contact their academic adviser if they have questions about the impact of withdrawing from a course.
“Now more than ever, we ask our students, faculty and staff to stay home and away from those outside of your immediate bubble as much as possible,” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, said. “If you have to be out or travel, follow the safety guidance that has been put in place to protect you and others, especially our more vulnerable residents.”
Wear a mask (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated guidance to show that masks help protect the wearer, as well as for the people around those wearing them.)
Practice physical distancing
Avoid large gatherings and confined spaces with others
Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer if soap is not available
Stay home if feeling ill (Completing the daily wellness survey may help to monitor for symptoms.)
Consider getting tested before travel
The University has shared guidance for holiday gatherings and travel.
As part of Potomac State College’s ongoing surveillance testing efforts and in order to keep its students and their families safe, the College required all students that were residing on campus to participate in COVID testing on Nov. 18.
This gave students an opportunity to test before returning home for the holiday and completion of the semester. Employees can also request an invitation for testing.
Commuter students and employees wanting to receive a COVID-19 test can do so through the Mineral County Health Department’s free COVID-19 testing sites.
Beginning next Monday, Nov. 30, and through the 1st of the year, WVU will update the dashboard on a weekly basis each Monday. The weekly updates will continue to reflect the daily results.
