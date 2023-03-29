Eastern award

(Left to right) Candace Kite, Therapeutic Services and Allied Health Sciences; Julie Colaw, assistant principal; Shelly C. Crites, administrative director; CAN students receiving a check from Eastern President Tom Striplin; Megan Webb, dean of advancement and continuing education; Tiffany Sentman, student program coordinator; and Rob Burns, director of nonprofits.

PETERSBURG – Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College visited South Branch Career and Technical Center to present a check for $13,170 to their Certified Nursing Assistant Program students, and administrators Candace Kite of Therapeutic Services and Allied Health Sciences, Assistant Principal Julie Colaw and Administrative Director Shelly C. Crites.

The students have enrolled in South Branch CTC’s dual-enrollment program with Eastern to advance progress toward a career pathway in healthcare. The CNA dual-enrollment allows students to increase their likelihood of acceptance into Eastern’s nursing program.

