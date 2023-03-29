(Left to right) Candace Kite, Therapeutic Services and Allied Health Sciences; Julie Colaw, assistant principal; Shelly C. Crites, administrative director; CAN students receiving a check from Eastern President Tom Striplin; Megan Webb, dean of advancement and continuing education; Tiffany Sentman, student program coordinator; and Rob Burns, director of nonprofits.
PETERSBURG – Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College visited South Branch Career and Technical Center to present a check for $13,170 to their Certified Nursing Assistant Program students, and administrators Candace Kite of Therapeutic Services and Allied Health Sciences, Assistant Principal Julie Colaw and Administrative Director Shelly C. Crites.
The students have enrolled in South Branch CTC’s dual-enrollment program with Eastern to advance progress toward a career pathway in healthcare. The CNA dual-enrollment allows students to increase their likelihood of acceptance into Eastern’s nursing program.
Eastern has partnered with Hampshire High School, South Branch Career and Technical Center and Tucker County High School on the dual-enrollment initiative.
Tom Striplin, president of Eastern, and Megan Webb, dean of advancement and continuing education, presented the $13,170 check to strengthen the partnership and further the growth of South Branch CTC’s existing CNA program.
Eastern received the Perkins Reserve Grant, which supports the projects of community and technical colleges that provide students with either dual-enrollment programs, work-based learning for skills needed in workforce areas, or industry-recognized credentials.
“South Branch Career and Technical Center’s partnership opportunities with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College have been growing over the last two years,” said Crites, “High school students attending SBCTC now have the opportunity to extend their education beyond high school with the addition of dual enrollment credit thanks to Eastern’s strong commitment to collaborate with our facility. We appreciate this effort and students within our region benefit as a result.”
In response to the growing need for healthcare professionals with multiple skills, the CNA program is designed to give students a comprehensive suite of administrative and clinical skills. After completing the program, an aspiring healthcare professional would possess the necessary skills to perform multiple tasks in a complex and dynamic healthcare environment. In addition to acquiring multiple healthcare professional skills, students who complete this program would be eligible to sit for multiple National Healthcare Association certification exams.
“This grant has afforded a wonderful opportunity to offer dual-enrollment for a much-needed area in health care. The partnership between South Branch CTC and Eastern exemplifies the importance of higher education with positive impacts on student outcomes and a bridge to post-secondary learning,” said Melissa Shockey, workforce program director.
