Alyssa Malcolm

Alyssa Malcolm receives her citation and award during the ceremony in Keyser (left to right ) with Delegate Rick Hillenbrand, Delegate Darren Thorne, Malcolm and Delegate Gary Howell.

KEYSER — Last week, Romney native Alyssa Malcolm received state honors as the 2023 West Virginia Direct Support Professional (DSP) of the year.

Malcolm is currently a caregiver at ResCare Community Living, but she has been with the company for seven years and has “basically worked every position there is” in that time.

