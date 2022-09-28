Election 2022

BERKELEY SPRINGS — After a notice 2 weeks ago revealed to District 89 delegate candidates that the outcome of the primary election might actually still be up in the air because of a vote counting error, the results are now in – with no change.

Morgan County Clerk Kim Nickles explained that only 2 races could potentially be affected by the miscount: the Morgan County Commission race between Bill Clark and Gary “G.W.” Easton and District 89’s race between incumbent Ruth Rowan and newcomer Darren Thorne.

