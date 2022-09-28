BERKELEY SPRINGS — After a notice 2 weeks ago revealed to District 89 delegate candidates that the outcome of the primary election might actually still be up in the air because of a vote counting error, the results are now in – with no change.
Morgan County Clerk Kim Nickles explained that only 2 races could potentially be affected by the miscount: the Morgan County Commission race between Bill Clark and Gary “G.W.” Easton and District 89’s race between incumbent Ruth Rowan and newcomer Darren Thorne.
The votes were revisited in last Wednesday’s Morgan County Commission meeting – which actually took 2 days to complete in order to find the source of the error.
“It was human error,” said Nickles, explaining that during the voting process, the office had to reprogram their PEBs (personal electronic ballots), something they’ve never had to do before.
“When we came back to reprogram them, we missed the step of calculating them off the computer,” she clarified. “What stress this was. We’re very sorry that it happened, but you learn from your mistakes.”
The Morgan County Commission meeting convened at 10:45 a.m. last Wednesday, and spanned into the following day.
The entire meeting was livestreamed onto YouTube.
“We want to be as transparent as possible,” Nickles said prior to the meeting.
Morgan County Commission President Sean Forney revealed that they were able to find and tabulate 354 additional votes, but emphasized that neither the Commission race nor the District 89 House of Delegates race outcomes would be changed.
District 89 includes 15 Hampshire County precincts and 3 in Morgan County. The Hampshire precincts (including Romney, Augusta and Capon Bridge) went for Thorne in the primary election, resulting in a 795 to 785 win for the farmer.
Commissioner Joel Tuttle made a motion Thursday to request that the WV Secretary of State’s office decertify the incorrect 2022 primary election results, reconvene the board of canvass and recertify the “true and correct” vote count. Thorne also overtook Rowan in Morgan County with 196 votes to her 169.
The discrepancy was caught when an administrative review was being done of voter history data in the Statewide Voter Registration System – and the number of apparent voters in Morgan County during May’s primary election was a few hundred more than the number of ballots actually cast.
“We thank everyone for their patience, and we appreciate everyone’s interest in making sure this has been as transparent as possible,” Forney said before adjourning the meeting on Thursday.
