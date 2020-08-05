The newly named superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind said on Tuesday he doesn’t want the job after all.
Scott Cochran’s decision came 4 days after the State Board of Education picked him for the post over 9 other candidates.
Cochran declined to comment on his reasons until after the West Virginia Department of Education put out a statement “at the end of the day” — after the Review went to press.
He was scheduled to take over next Wednesday, Aug. 12, at an annual salary of $124,000.
Cochran, the superintendent in Webster County for the last 6 years, ran into 1 issue at his interview on Friday — an issue the Charleston Gazette-Mail trumpeted in a headline the next day:
“New head of WV deaf, blind schools hasn't directly worked with deaf or blind students, doesn’t know sign language.”
The State Board of Education met in closed session from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday day to interview candidates and discuss their choice. Then the board met for about 5 minutes in public session, putting Cochran’s name up as their preferred candidate and voting unanimously to hire him.
Ten people applied for the position — 6 from out-of-state, 4 from West Virginia and, apparently, none who are current WVSDB employees.
State Board of Education President Miller Hall told the Gazette-Mail Cochran was “well qualified.”
In the 3 years before Cochran became superintendent of Webster County Schools he was director of facilities, transportation and special education for the system of about 1,250 students.
His career also includes 6 years as the special ed director for RESA 4, which served 6 counties in the southeastern part of the state. He has been a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal along the way.
On Monday, he called the WVSDB position “the next step” in his career.
Cochran was planning to move into the seldom-used living quarters on the top floor of the school’s administration building while his wife and son remained in Webster Springs, where his son is starting his senior year.
The state board is likely to begin the search for a superintendent anew after having already extended it past an initial June deadline to find qualified candidates.
That will leave Pat Homburg in place as interim superintendent for a while longer. Homburg took the position in May after retiring as the state’s director of special education.
The superintendent’s position came open May 8 when Mark Gandolfi unexpectedly left WVSDB, saying he had a new career opportunity.
When the State Board of Education fired Superintendent Martin Keller in November 2017, Gandolfi was appointed interim administrative superintendent and Jamie Vittorio, then principal of the School for the Blind, was named interim chief academic officer. Gandolfi had been the school’s finance director and retained those duties during his stint of leadership.
Without conducting a search for a new superintendent, the state board quietly removed the “interim” from Gandolfi’s and Vittorio’s titles in April 2018. o
The new superintendent for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind says a visit to the area drew him to the job and a commitment to open more doors to WVSDB’s students is high on his priority list.
“I want to provide the same opportunity for our students that all students in West Virginia have,” Scott Cochran said. “I’m really, really looking forward to meeting the staff, looking forward to getting my feet on the ground and working collaboratively.”
He’ll move into the seldom-used superintendent’s residence on the top floor of the administration building to begin with.
The State Board of Education hired him effective next Wednesday, Aug. 12, at an annual salary of $124,000, but he might not be here by that date, Interim Superintendent Pat Homberg said Monday afternoon.
“He has things to wrap up in Webster (County) and get school started there,” she noted. Homberg said she’ll stay on board until Cochran arrives.
Cochran has years of experience in special education administration — and a commitment to learn sign language.
His sign language deficiency was one subject apparently discussed during the candidate interviews last Friday.
Here he’ll lead a campus of between 100 and 125 students – although nobody is sure how many will be on hand for the start of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic – with an annual budget from the state in the $13 million range.
This is “the next step” in his career, he said. “I have a background in special education and I have leadership experience.”
First up, he says, is meeting with the leadership team on campus.
“I’ll see what direction they need to move in,” he said.
He has a sense that he’d like to work collaboratively with Hampshire County schools “and see what we can do for our students there.”
Expanding career technical education and bringing dual enrollment classes – where students earn high school and college credit at the same time – are high on his priority list.
While he takes up residence here, his wife and son will remain in Webster Springs, where his son is starting his senior year.
The Cochrans also have a daughter who just graduated from Marshall University with a nursing degree. She is starting a job at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
A visit here a few weekends ago firmed up Cochran’s desire to apply for the WVSDB position.
“I was truly amazed,” he said. “It’s just a beautiful place; it’s a beautiful town.”
He thinks his love of the outdoors – running, biking, hiking and fishing – will fit in with Hampshire County’s surroundings.
“The area really drew me,” he said.
