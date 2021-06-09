SIGN UP
Health Department
Covid-19 numbers in Hampshire County improved this week to a level not seen since October.
The Health Department reported just 4 active cases Monday afternoon with nobody hospitalized by the virus.
On Tuesday, Hampshire’s infection was 1.85 per 100,000 people and the positivity rate was 1.35%. Both numbers put the county in Green status on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
The county’s 35th death from Covid was reported last Thursday, the 1st since early May. The Health Department said a 55-year-old Romney woman succumbed to the disease in May at an out-of-state hospital.
On the vaccination front, efforts to put shots in arms continue to slow here and across the state.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the details of the state’s sweepstakes to promote vaccinations.
“The Do it for Babydog: Save a life, change a life” vaccine sweepstakes is open to West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least 1 dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Register by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
“This is a life-changing opportunity in more ways than one,” Justice said last week.
The giveaway will include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 2nd prize, weekly drawings for $1 million, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.
