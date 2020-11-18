• 2,894 meals provided for 274 seniors;
• 100 personal protective items distributed to health care workers;
• 55 gallons of homemade soup and 68 loaves homemade bread delivered to a local food pantry and senior center;
• Asmall nonprofit that had to close its doors to the public still able to pay its employees and give them meaningful work to do; new technology to enable peer recovery center staff a way to maintain critical connections to dozens of individuals particularly vulnerable to the negative impacts of isolation;
• A small free library converted to a mini food pantry and kept stocked for months with nonperishable foods and fresh produce.
These examples — along with the countless others like it — demonstrate the importance of community foundations in this country, which are uniquely situated to improve their regions through supporting innovative solutions and creating powerful partnerships.
This week (Nov. 15 to 21), West Virginia celebrates Community Foundation Week, a time when we can share and reflect on the stories of impact over the last year. Though you may not yet know your local community foundation, you’ve likely felt its impact.
That’s because the Hampshire County Community Foundation and 1000-plus other community foundations across the country help to bring donors and residents together. Community foundations work to support the efforts that will help the places we call home continue to flourish and grow.
In early March, when the breadth and intensity of the pandemic’s impact was first becoming apparent, community foundations across the country mobilized their donors, reallocated unrestricted funds, and started providing rapid response grants.
In West Virginia they’ve provided over $11 million of emergency relief funding throughout the state, shoring up the nonprofits who were called upon to do even more to help those in our communities who were hit the hardest.
Locally, the Hampshire County Community Foundation, and our lead foundation, the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, have awarded 80 Emergency Response grants totaling over $281,000 in the 5-county area we serve. These funds have helped countless nonprofits respond to a rapid increase in the need for services, and many others just keep their doors open.
In the midst of shifting focus to emergency response, community foundations also adapted, just like everyone else, in order to continue delivering their regular programs. At the Hampshire County Community Foundation, we were still able to continue our regular grant cycle, but with greater flexibility for our grantees.
We also awarded scholarships, helped coordinate nonprofit development workshops using a remote delivery format, and celebrated the Spirit of Giving by honoring some local “Covid Heroes”.
Towards the end of the year, we will announce the availability of mini-grants for teachers and will award close to $8,000 to support our educators’ ongoing efforts to adapt to new methods of teaching.
Community foundations are a major part of a philanthropic force that allows for citizens from every walk of life to invest in their community’s present and future needs and causes. From economic development to health to education to community revitalization, community foundations are a critical component in building community strength and progress.
As we enter the giving season, millions of people from every background will be looking to give back to the communities that have supported them.
They’ll also look to ensure that their heartfelt giving — however they choose to give — will have the most impact. That’s why so many of them will choose to give to a community foundation.
As we celebrate Community Foundation Week here in West Virginia, we recognize our state’s progress, and the generosity of our citizens, who promote the spirit of giving.
And in this season of giving thanks, we are thankful that we can celebrate the impact of the Hampshire County community Foundation this week and throughout the year.
Amy Pancake is director of affiliates, serving Hampshire and Hardy counties, for the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation.
