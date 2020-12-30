Back on Jan. 1, we boldly looked ahead at this year and laid out 10 local stories (and 5 more in sports) to keep an eye on this year — the “burning questions” of 2020.
A couple stories went where we had no idea they’d go. … Many came about just as projected.
Of course, totally unforeseen events overshadowed them as the year’s biggest stories locally. Who could have foreseen a global pandemic – an event that changed everything?
Here’s how the stories we said to watch played out over the course of 2020.
We asked: Who will be the new principal at Hampshire High School?
What happened: Mike Dufrene, who left John Handley High School in Winchester, stepped up to the plate in July as principal of HHS, replacing DiAnna Liller.
Dufrene has been working in education for over 32 years, and after finishing his 5th year as principal at John Handley, is now donning green and white as a Trojan at HHS. When he took the job in the spring, he highlighted his passion and desire to hit the ground running, and that included attempting to unify the Trojan community.
“I need to get everybody on the same page with the same vision,” he said in May. “I think we have some good pieces in place, we just have to put them in the right spot to utilize their skills. That’s my job.”
It’s been a tough 1st year for Dufrene, who took the position in the middle of the Covid pandemic, and has had to juggle virtual school, administration, scheduling challenges and more since stepping up to the plate, but he is positive looking toward the future and optimistic about what the new year holds for the Trojan community.
We asked: When will Hampshire’s first home game on the turf be played?
What happened: The football team and the boys and girls soccer teams stepped out onto the new and improved Rannells Field the 1st week of September for their 1st home games on the artificial turf.
The project, which entailed a new turf field and a new 6-lane track, is almost finished. While the turf was ready to go when September hit, the track construction is still underway, with rubberization scheduled for the spring.
We asked: Will Capon Bridge have a functioning kitchen by fall?
What happened: Repairs were made to the CBMS kitchen this summer, after the school board awarded a $50,400 contract to the Belt Group of Cumberland to tear out the floor and plumbing and replace it.
The school was in session last year without a functioning kitchen, with meals being prepared at the neighboring elementary school and carried to the middle school. Last fall, the county applied to the School Building Authority for emergency funding for the repairs, but they turned down the request, pointing out that a funding mechanism at the state level was available for the needed fixes.
We asked: Will Capon Bridge finally get a mayor?
What happened: Yes, Capon Bridge did get a mayor — creating another vacancy in the process.
At the beginning of this year, the town had been without an elected mayor for 6 months.
Steve Sirbaugh had filed to run for re-election in 2019, but withdrew in May, saying he wanted to take a break. There were no other candidates.
In July 2019, town recorder Laura Turner stepped up to serve as acting mayor, as required by state law — filling one office at the expense of another, since it left Capon Bridge with no recorder.
As the filing deadline for this year’s municipal election approached, no one else showed interest in either position. Turner opted to run for mayor.
The position of recorder remained vacant until March, when Josie Bauknecht accepted an interim appointment and registered to run as a write-in candidate.
Early voting for the July 28 municipal election had already begun when Bauknecht resigned and withdrew her candidacy, explaining she was enrolled in fall classes that conflicted with Tuesday night council meetings.
There were no other candidates. Laura Turner was elected mayor and the town was left without a recorder.
State laws require the town council to nominate someone to fill the recorder position on an interim basis until the next election, and they have been trying — but first they must find someone willing to serve. Anyone over 18 who lives within the town limits is eligible.
We asked: Will this be the year the ambulance fee sees its first increase?
What happened: The year will end with no change in the $100 ambulance fee, despite new expenses that include adding a new HVAC system and security cameras to the Capon Bridge rescue squad station now used by Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency ambulances, and a plan to construct a new station on the lot recently purchased on Sunrise Summit for the HCESA ambulances currently based at the 911 Center.
Increasing the ambulance fee would require passing a new ambulance fee ordinance. So far the only change suggested by Commissioner Brian Eglinger, author of the current ordinance, has been a change in procedures notifying applicants for fee waivers when their case would be considered so they may appear before the commission.
Instead of a fee increase, HCESA has focused on getting delinquent property owners to pay up. About 20% of the ambulance fees billed in July 2018 remained unpaid in April 2019, and while collections have improved, Commissioner Eglinger reported this January that 10% of the fees billed in 2019 had still not been paid.
In November Commissioner Eglinger reported that HCESA has hired an administrative assistant to aid in the process of collecting fees through the courts, suggesting the first cases may be coming up soon.
We asked: How many incumbents will be returned to office locally?
What happened: Most everybody who wanted another term won one.
The exception was Daryl Cowles, the 58th District delegate who represents the eastern part of Hampshire County. He was knocked out in the primary by George Miller of Berkeley Springs, who went on to steamroll Democrat Tom Harden in November.
Four incumbents stepped away from their offices – Prosecutor Betsy K. Plumer, County Commissioner Dave Parker, school board member Bonnie Wilcox and Conservation Supervisor John Hicks. A 5th was prohibited from running for re-election. Sheriff John Alkire had served 2 consecutive terms, all that West Virginia law allows.
So who ran again and won?
Magistrates Ron DiCiolla and John Rohrbaugh were both re-elected, as was Delegate Ruth Rowan (57th District), state Senator Craig Blair (15th District), Assessor Norma Wagoner, school board member Bernie Hott and Surveyor Rick Moreland.
Parker ran for surveyor and won. Hicks ran for Parker’s old job, but lost a 5-way primary to contractor Dave Cannon, who was unopposed in November. Wilcox was replaced by Kirby teenager Matt Trimble.
We asked: Will West Virginia be reduced to 2 seats in Congress next December?
What happened: We don’t know yet. The Census Bureau is required to release the official population of each state as close to Dec. 31 as possible. Those numbers determine how many representatives each state is allocated out of the 435 total.
But a memo from the bureau in late November suggested that the numbers might not be ready until Jan. 23, 3 days after the presidential inauguration.
West Virginia is on the brink of losing a delegate as its population stagnates while the rest of the nation grows. The total U.S. population in the April census has been projected at 334.5 million. That makes for just under 770,000 people in each of 435 congressional districts.
West Virginia’s population is likely to stay right around 1.8 million, which would make for 3 districts of about 600,000 each or 2 of 900,000.
Projections right now call for Texas to add 3 seats in the House of Representatives and Oregon, Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Florida and North Carolina to each add 1.
West Virginia won’t be alone in losing a seat. California, Rhode Island, New York and the 5 upper Midwest states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota are all expected to lose a seat in the House.
We asked: Will next fall’s buck season be better than the one just completed and 2018?
What happened: Numbers were up slightly both in Hampshire County and across the state – but not by much.
West Virginia hunters took 36,796 bucks in the 13 days from Nov. 23 to Dec. 6, the Division of Natural Resources said, up 6 percent from last year.
Hampshire County accounted for 1,380 of those, the 3rd-highest total in the state behind Preston (1,469) and Pocahontas (1,428) counties.
“It’s not up enough to worry about,” Big game biologist Rich Rogers of DNR’s Romney office said. “It was low last year and it was low again this year.”
We asked: Will school be done on May 28 as scheduled?
What happened: In an unforeseen turn of events, a pandemic of monster proportions swept the globe this spring, forcing Gov. Jim Justice to shut down schools on March 13, 2020. With case numbers continuing to rise around the state in the following weeks, the decision was made for students to learn remotely using snow packets (work assigned for days when inclement weather prohibited them from actually getting to school) until the end of the year.
Snow make-up days seemed to be the least of everyone’s worries once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the school board, teachers, school staff, parents and students were scrambling all summer to find the path of least resistance for when school started back up in the fall.
We asked: Will Jim Justice finally visit Hampshire County, even if it’s a campaign stop?
What happened: He didn’t show – again.
The Republican-turned-Democrat-turned-Republican-again has passed through Hampshire County (maybe twice), but never bothered to stop here.
