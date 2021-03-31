Sheriff Nathan Sions, who presided over the ceremony, described Col. Gee as “a true American hero” for his service to his country as well as to Hampshire County. He thanked the colonel for being an inspiration to others and a mentor, ending: “I love you dearly, and thank you so much.”
Gee retired last year at the beginning of June, after serving as the county’s animal control officer for 22 years. Since the county did not have an animal shelter when he took the job, he built Hampshire County’s 1st animal shelter on his own property, leasing it back to the county for $1 a year until the new animal shelter opened 3 years ago.
He came to Hampshire County after 28 years in the Marines, during which he served as commanding officer of a Marine Wing Support Group providing aviation ground support for a period in the 1990s.
Former County Commissioner Steve Slonaker told the audience assembled for the dedication ceremony that back in 1998 when the county had needed help with animal control, Col. Gee had volunteered “for 2 weeks.”
There was no funding when the colonel took the job, so he built an animal shelter on his own property and set up an animal adoption program that qualified the county’s animal control program for free food from PetSmart.
Slonaker praised Col. Gee’s compassion for animals and for others, telling the audience about an incident in which Col. Gee donated his last can of Dinty Moore beef stew — his favorite, only to find out too late that it was not needed, since the food pantry was already well supplied.
Slonaker had his daughter bring cans of Dinty Moore stew to the ceremony to present to Col. Gee.
County Commissioner Bob Hott also spoke, urging others to embrace the county and its history — including the tradition of sometimes naming buildings for special county employees who “go above and beyond.”
Col. Gee responded that he appreciated the honor and was humbled to have the shelter named after him. He pointed out that “a lot of people came together to make the animal shelter happen,” including Hott, the county sheriff’s department and County Clerk Eric Strite.
Col. Gee added he was pleased to be leaving the animal control operation in good hands, describing Patsy Weakley, supervisor of the new animal shelter, as “the best person I ever found to run the shelter in my 22 years.”
As the ceremony ended, Sheriff Sions surprised Col. Gee with a framed photo, a portrait of Col. Gee as a young Marine in uniform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.