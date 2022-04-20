The May primary brings 2 Hampshire County businessmen toe-to-toe, both vying for a spot on the county commission: incumbent Brian Eglinger, an Augusta farmer, and Slanesville businessman Cameron Bailey.
Eglinger, who calls himself a “realistic commissioner,” is using the momentum of the current commission’s success with broadband to push toward the May primary. Bailey, however, is bolstered by his passion for EMS here and a desire to add a different voice to the elected office. Neither of them see themselves as a “true” politician, they’ve got some of Hampshire County’s big issues in mind.
For example, continuing to make strides with broadband and Internet here is one of Eglinger’s main goals.
“It doesn’t happen overnight,” he said, and emphasized the fact that, in 2018, the commission (then made up of Eglinger, Bob Hott and Dave Parker) received the Patti Hamilton Imagine Award for Hampshire County’s efforts to expand broadband. Over the last few years, the commission has also created a broadband council to further the efforts, and Eglinger hopes to see continued growth in that particular area of infrastructure.
Bailey, on the other hand, has a little bit of a different focus: Hampshire County Emergency Services. The candidate, a 2003 Hampshire High School grad and the owner of Precision Steel in Slanesville, has 3 main goals: increase the accountability of the commission to the county, improve the commission’s transparency, and improve the county’s EMS “to provide a better service for all that pay the fee.”
Bailey said he “basically grew up” in the Slanesville fire hall, and even drove an ambulance himself, so the cause of improving the county’s emergency services is close to his heart.
When it comes to the topic of emergency services, however, the county’ ambulance ordinance is the elephant in the room.
The ordinance, approved in 2019, aims to provide emergency ambulance service to all Hampshire County citizens by imposing a $100 fee on everyone who owns a primary residence.
Bailey said the ordinance needs some work.
“We need better staging of staffing and units throughout the county. One hole in particular is Slanesville…some people can wait a very long time for an ambulance,” he remarked. “All of us are paying that fee, and we all deserve the same and equal treatment.”
He added that the “ordinance works great for the people of Romney and Capon Bridge, where (the ambulances) are staged.”
Eglinger, on the other hand, was on the commission when the ordinance was developed, and he said he did extensive research to determine whether or not it was needed here.
According to his research, it was.
“I researched it for a year and a half after I was elected commissioner…I surrounded myself with people in the county that had experience in that field, and we…made an ordinance that we thought would work,” Eglinger said. “I felt like I had to do it.”
The incumbent cited a lack of volunteerism as the driving force behind the fee, and he praised the current volunteers.
“We have a handful of dedicated people…but there just was not enough,” he added. “(The ordinance) has been very successful.”
In the wake of peak-Covid, the county is seeing more funds thanks to the American Rescue Plan (ARP), and in the upcoming months, the county commission will have to determine what that money will go to.
Eglinger pointed out that the money is primarily supposed to be used for infrastructure improvements.
“We have no problem spending it there,” he said, commenting that improved infrastructure can be a major player in getting people to invest in Hampshire County.
Bailey, on the other hand, highlighted a more specific need: the best use of the funds would be to upgrade the county’s current EMS stations to better accommodate 24-hour crews. He’s also planning to donate half of his commissioner’s salary to the improvement of Hampshire County EMS, if he’s elected.
