ROMNEY — Next Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the start of the 1st classes at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
Students and staff will mark the day with a virtual talk by historian and retired WVSDB employee Dan Oates in the morning and a presentation by Civil War re-enactors in the afternoon.
It’s a far cry from planning that began before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down public gatherings.
“When we started talking about it last winter, we wanted a carnival, fireworks, a parade,” said Outreach Director Melanie Hessee, who is coordinating the sesquicentennial. “We can’t plan anything like that now, of course.”
Oates will speak and present documents and pictures for students to discuss and ask questions about from 10 to 11.
Then in the afternoon re-enactors will present on the Civil War, which concluded just 5 years before the school’s creation and which led to the school’s creation.
“They will bring some Civil War-era artifacts with them that the kids can look at and talk about,” Hesse said.
A few other speakers may be added to the agenda before Tuesday, she said. Video greetings may be added to the 150th-birthday celebration too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.