Plan: Send youngest students back to home counties
The 44-page public report on a Special Circumstance Review outlines not only more than 5 dozen issues at WVSDB, but also nearly 100 recommendations for changes.
The report suggests changes as common sense as better communication from administration to staff and as eyebrow raising as transitioning all residential students 4th grade and under back to their home counties next year.
Burch says that recommendation isn’t as transformative for the schools as it appears.
“Less than 5 or 10” students will be affected, he said. WVSDB currently has about 40 residential students out of an enrollment of 94.
“It will continue to be a K-12 school,” Burch assured.
The state superintendent said younger children thrive more in their home environment.
“One of the missing elements is lack of parent engagement,” Burch said of WVSDB’s residential program. “We’re taking a more holistic approach to supporting children and families as we move forward.”
Burch sees WVSDB playing a role beyond the operation of the school here.
“We have so many resources there,” he said. “We can’t view it as a standalone school. It has to be something the rest of the state can tap into.”
Changes won’t occur overnight, but will start immediately. The report on the Special Circumstance Review has a timetable that lists actions to be taken this summer, more for the coming school year and more still for 2022 and beyond.
“A typical county review at this level is at least a year,” Burch said. “I don’t see it being any less than that.”
This intervention is a little different also, he said, because WVSDB is run directly under the State Board of Education.
The 100 recommendations could evolve as an intervention team from Charleston works on campus, Burch said.
The team is breaking down timeline for implementation. It could move forward with a complete new plan, he said.
Who makes the final decisions on the recommendations?
“That would be me,” Burch said.
In addition to the staff on campus, Burch said he has been talking with community leaders about the issues at WVSDB — a move that has started to seep into the public discussion here.
Delegate Ruth Rowan and County Commissioner David Cannon were photographed with Burch a couple of weeks ago.
Burch and Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle announced Tuesday that the campus will be opened up to the public this summer.
And the Development Authority heard at its last meeting about the possibility of the Administration Building and Elementary School for the Deaf being available for other uses, from a museum to classroom space for colleges.
The Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan that WVSDB’s acting superintendent Pat Homberg proposed this spring has the Administration Building being vacated for repairs, with offices moving to Seaton Hall in a year.
But Thursday’s report now has administrative offices within the academic buildings this summer.
Homberg did not return calls requesting comment.
Homberg, the retired state director of special education, has served as interim superintendent for a year.
Burch said Monday that the intervention could change the way the state proceeds in replacing her.
He said the state board could replace the superintendent or look at another leadership structure.
“That’s something the state board’s going to have to take into consideration,” he said. “No school district in the state has a superintendent for a school that small.”
Recommendations from the report include:
• “Place children at the center of decision-making to promote each student’s academic success and well-being;”
• Send the residential students home less frequently than the current weekly plan;
• Collaborating with Hampshire County Schools on items from mentoring to the pre-k program;
• Expand career exploration opportunities for older students;
• Improve lighting across the campus;
• Audit residence hall safety;
• Raise expectations for students; and
• Implement software to manage the transportation garage.
