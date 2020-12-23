A Points couple married 64 years were killed Friday morning in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Little Cacapon Road.
James H. “Pete” Burkett and his wife, Shirley, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, J.J. Behr Jr. of Springfield and the 12-year-old passenger in his Chevrolet Cavalier were both transported to hospitals in critical condition, Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies said.
Behr, 20, on Tuesday lay in a bed at Winchester Medical Center with multiple injuries. His mother, Jes Mendez Behr, reported that he is breathing on his own, but has a long road to recovery.
“When he is ready to move around he will be in a wheelchair for a while,” she said.
Mendez Behr said the injuries to her son included factured hips and ankles, 3 broken ribs, lung damage, a bleeding pancreas, a sprained foot and swelling to his brain.
He was initially placed in a medically induced coma, which was ended by Tuesday.
“He is still not really aware of what’s happening to him,” she said.
J.J.’s sister, Joy Behr, has created a Facebook fundraiser for him with a goal of nearly $8,000.
The 12-year-old, identified as the brother of Behr’s girlfriend, is in Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va. Mendez Behr said he is “also recovering slowly, but should be OK.”
Authorities said the accident occurred about 10:05 a.m. Friday when Behr’s westbound Cavalier apparently crossed the centerline and hit the Burketts’ Ford Focus head on.
Police said the accident might have been the result of Behr sliding out of control because his car’s tires were bald.
Behr and the boy were originally taken to Hampshire Memorial Hospital. The accident and investigation shut down U.S. 50 for a couple of hours.
The Burketts made Points their home shortly after their marriage in 1957. For decades they operated a store there, the S and J Necessity Shop, better known as Burkett's Store, where you could get beer, gas, feed and a tavern,
Pete, 84, and Shirley, 82, had 6 children. Besides minding the store, Shirley loved to cook and scrapbook. She organized walk-a-thons for good causes, completing her last one just 6 years ago. Pete was known as a Ford man and a tinkerer.
Their obituaries can be found on Page 2A.
Deputy Austin Shockey and Sgt. Norman Launi were first on the scene for the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire and rescue squads from Romney and Augusta and the county ambulance service all responded to the call.
