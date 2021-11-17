Cut off from the modern world, Nell (Jodie Foster) is a wild child, who has lived her entire life with her mother in an isolated mountain cabin in North Carolina. When her mother dies, she is found by Dr. Jerome Lovell (Liam Neeson), who is fascinated by Nell and the language she has developed.
Lovell and the equally curious psychologist Dr. Paula Olsen (Natasha Richardson) eventually camp out near Nell’s cabin, slowly introducing her to the larger world she’s never known.
The movie comes to mind as I make my way up the driveway and over to the adjoining homestead. I am simply ensconced by the glory that is Selah. Fall is in the air, and she whispers through the trees her sweet bidding to prepare for the colder months ahead.
Gently, the trees move in partnership with the wind (I see it much more a “partnership” than the fight or struggle many of my peers do). In my eyes, what I am witnessing is a dance rather than a competition.
It’s not unlike 2 young children playfully swinging one another in a circle — each relying upon the weight of the other to keep from falling backward and landing upon the hard ground.
Such was what Nell was remembering concerning play with her sister. In her mind’s eye, Nell and her sister were like a tree in the wind. Or in Nell’s abbreviated language, “Tay ina win.”
Tay ina win.
There is something endearing about that. The mere utterance of the words. It seems to me to celebrate the divine dance or partnership that is going on all around us every minute of our lives.
In similar fashion, the Chahta language seems to convey almost a reverence for the partnership of the wind and the trees. “Iti mahli” is the Chahta term for Nell’s “tay ina win.”
The thing about the wind is that you don’t know where exactly it came from, nor where exactly it is going. That’s what Jesus is recorded as saying in the Bible.
And if one believes (as the Bible proclaims) that blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is the only unforgivable sin, then it’s pretty amazing that Jesus said the wind is like the Holy Spirit.
Yet another partnership at work around us?
You are probably busy today. Most of us are. Yet, amid the hustle and bustle of your day, I’m wondering if you would consider enjoying the outside just long enough to witness first hand the divine dances I’m writing about.
Look closely enough and perhaps you too will see a tay ina win. You ponder that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.