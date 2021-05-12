If you thought you were due a payment from the American Relief Plan and didn’t get it, you can claim credit for the funds on your income tax return, which is now due by next Monday, May 17.
The Internal Revenue Service says it issued the 3rd round of what it calls Economic Impact Payments in April. Most Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients should have received their payments by now.
Anyone missing their 1st or 2nd EIP can claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return.
To get any missing 1st or 2nd EIPs, file a 2020 tax return with the IRS and claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit immediately. People should file the 2020 tax return even if they have no income to report for 2020.
When the tax return is processed, the IRS will pay the RRC as a tax refund. The IRS will send any additional 3rd EIP amount owed in 2021 separately.
If people already filed their 2020 tax return, they do not need to do anything else.
For questions about tax-related topics and economic impact payments, please contact the IRS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.