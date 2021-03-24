MOOREFIELD — A new director of agriculture innovation and a major grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is expanding the agricultural initiative at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
John Riggs, a 2018 graduate of WVU’s agribusiness program, is the new director of agriculture innovation. A native of St. Mary’s, Riggs manages his home farm operation, Weeping Willow Cattle Company, and served as a superintendent within agri-development and surveying.
“We are excited to have Riggs serve in this position to provide leadership and innovation to further support Eastern’s mission for academic, technical, workforce training and lifelong learning for the Potomac Highlands Region,” said Megan Webb, Dean of Community Engagement and Partnerships.
The USDA grant is for $500,000 over 5 years, part of the agency’s agriculture and food research initiative. The Ag Workforce Training Grant went to only 10 institutions from over 100 applications nationwide.
The project seeks to counter the loss of skilled agribusiness labor and develop an ag workforce in the Potomac Highlands region through applied education, experiential learning and direct mentorship from experts and ag business owners in the field.
The Potomac Highlands region has one of the greatest concentrations of agricultural enterprises in the state of West Virginia. The 6-county area served by Eastern accounts for more than half of the agricultural output of the state.
The new additions and the Potomac Highlands Producers Co-operative are all part of Eastern’s Institute for Rural Entrepreneurship and Economic Development.
Riggs will be located at Eastern’s New Biz Launchpad in Moorefield, home to Eastern’s new Agriculture Innovation Department, which will focus on agriculture-related workshops and hands-on training that fosters agriculture innovation.
Riggs will spearhead the new lineup of training planned for 2021 and continue programs such as the annual Ag Innovation Showcase and the statewide Ag Innovation Challenge, and support Eastern’s agribusiness academic courses.
Also part of the New Biz Launchpad is Amanda West, food co-op coordinator of the Potomac Highlands Producers. West develops cooperative marketing and sales to raise consumer awareness for the availability and benefits of buying from local producers.
“This kind of comprehensive and innovative agricultural training combined with long-term funding will be key in making an impact in one of the most important economic sectors in the Potomac Highlands Region,” said Eastern President Charles Terrell.
The Ag Workforce Training project will provide opportunities ranging from 1-hour in-person and virtual webinars for knowledge improvement, to multiple short-courses that permit certification.
It will also offer a Farm Fellowship, which combines classroom learning and hands-on work experience on a farm or ag business with an experienced farmer serving as a mentor.
Webb, who also serves as project director, noted that Eastern will be partnering with the WVU Extension, state agencies, industry leaders, farmers and nonprofits and that these training programs are slated to begin as early as May.
To learn more about upcoming Ag Innovation training and the Potomac Highlands Producers Co-operative, visit www.potomachighlandsproducers.com.
To learn more about Eastern’s Agricultural initiatives, visit www.easternwv.edu/agriculture.
