The youngest victim of a head-on collision on Dec. 18 has died.
Twelve-year-old Mathew Rodriguez lost his battle Sunday afternoon at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Annandale, Va., where he had been treated since the wreck.
“As of 2:40 p.m. Mathew has passed away,” his father, Joe Rodriguez, posted on a gofundme page originally set up for the boy’s medical expenses.
Instead, the money raised will now help pay for his cremation, Joe Ridriguez said.
Tuesday morning the page, “Mathew’s Medical Expenses,” had raised $3,285 of its $10,000 goal.
The boy, just 12 days shy of his 13th birthday, was the passenger in a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by his sister’s boyfriend, Jeremiah J. Behr Jr.
Authorities say Behr lost control of the westbound car on U.S. 50 near Little Cacapon Road around 10:15 a.m. Dec. 18, colliding with a Ford Focus carrying James H. “Pete” Burkett and his wife of 64 years, Shirley. Both of the Burketts were pronounced dead at the scene.
Behr, 20, remained hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center Tuesday, recovering from fractured hips and ankles, 3 broken ribs, lung damage, a bleeding pancreas, a sprained foot and swelling to his brain.
“J.J. suffered pretty bad brain trauma and still doesn't remember the accident,” his mother, Jes Mendez Behr, said Monday. On doctors’ advice, he has not been given any details of what happened.
Physically, his condition is improving steadily.
“He took his first steps yesterday,” his mother reported. “His recovery is nothing short of a miracle from God himself.”
Mendez Behr said he will be transferred to a rehabilitation center in Winchester to continue his recovery.
J.J.’s sister, Joy Behr, has created a Facebook fundraiser for him with a goal of nearly $8,000. “Jeremiah Behr’s fundraiser” has raised $2,050 of its $7,777 goal.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said the accident is still under investigation. Its initial report said the accident may have been caused by bald tires on Behr’s car, but his mother disputed that.
“We have 65 pictures to prove otherwise,” she said Monday.
