PURGITSVILLE — A family of 4 lost their home Sunday morning to a fire that consumed the trailer they were living in on Stringtown Road.
“Total loss,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said.
The mother and her 3 children who were living there were uninjured, but lost everything.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Crews responding to the 911 call shortly after 8:30 a.m. included Romney, Burlington, Moorefield, Springfield Valley and New Creek.
