CAPON BRIDGE — An ordinance establishing a Municipal Planning Commission was passed by the Capon Bridge Town Council at last week’s meeting — a necessity as the town proceeds with drafting a 10-year comprehensive plan, charting directions for a future in which it already faces an impending water shortage.
Capon Bridge is working with the WVU Land Use and Sustainable Development Clinic on the plan, and Jared Anderson, a lawyer and certified planner from the clinic, participated in the meeting by telephone.
Brad Wotring, the only town resident who came to speak at the hearing, questioned the need for a plan and opposed the ordinance, asking what right the community has “to dictate the rights of individual property owners?”
Anderson responded that the comprehensive plan is “not a law, it’s a plan,” though the town might decide to draft ordinances as a result of it. The planning commission that will be set up will serve in an advisory capacity — perhaps suggesting ordinances.
Councilman Chris Turner gave the town water supply as an example of a problem that could force Capon Bridge to place limits on property owners.
The town’s water supply comes from a well from which the Department of Natural Resources allows a maximum of 67,500 gallons a day. Councilman Turner said a bad leak or high usage can already push use up to the limit.
The DNR refuses to increase the amount the town is allowed to pump, and the town could have its entire water supply shut off if it exceeds the limit.
Adding more households to the town, each of which would be required by state law to connect to the town water system, would increase the demand for water on a system that is already at the limit — but here are vacant lots suitable for building within the town limits, and a local property owner had been scheduled to appear at last week’s meeting to ask for a building permit for a 4-unit apartment building.
Councilman Turner pointed out that a plan and a town planning commission would offer a way to apportion such scarce resources, ideally by anticipating and planning for them in advance.
The ordinance was passed unanimously by the Town Council, and Anderson recommended a planning commission with 3 members be set up, 2 of which should be members of the council or people designated by council members.
Anderson offered to visit Capon Bridge to discuss the next steps with the council, and Mayor Laura Turner will work with him to schedule a visit.
In other business, the council agreed that charges to customers on the town water system will have to be raised, since the system’s costs continue to rise. The Oct. 12 meeting of the Town Council was set as the date for the 1st reading of a new water tariff ordinance.
The exact amount has yet to be determined, and the town has sent the system’s financial records to its lawyer and accountants to determine the exact amount. The council voted to leave the deposit for new customers at $50.
Mayor Turner announced that construction of the upgraded sewer system has been delayed by a shortage of materials.
The bridge on Duff Lane should be installed “in the next couple of months,” settling the MacDonald-Brinker court case over access to properties on the other side of Dillons Run.
Founders Day Festival Chairwoman Peg McMaster thanked the council for its support and the mayor for participating in meetings of the planning committee.
She said canceling had been a tough decision, but noted that the peak in the current rise in Covid infections was projected to fall on the weekend of the festival.
She reported that they are currently in the process of refunding vendor fees — though Len McMaster later reported that most vendors have told her to let the money ride for next year, rather than asking for a refund.
It would have been the festival’s 13th year, and the 10th or 11th with Peg McMaster as committee chair.
Mayor Turner said she will invite a group of Capon Bridge Middle School students who were to make a presentation at Founders Day to present their project at a council meeting.
