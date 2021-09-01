ROMNEY — The Honeybee Community Choir will be welcoming fall next weekend with the return of their 3rd annual scarecrow competition.
The weekend of Sept. 11 boasts the Hampshire Highlands Art and Music Festival, but on Sept. 12 the Honeybee Community Choir, based out of Romney, will be hosting a scarecrow-building competition at Riverview Farm (on River Road, right before Hampshire Park) where the Duck Race will be held.
Last year’s competition fell by the wayside thanks to Covid, but choir director Elizabeth Podsiadlo said she’s excited to bring it back for its 3rd year.
“Every year, the tradition gets bigger and bigger,” she said. “I would not give it up.”
The premise is simple enough: Podsiadlo provides basic supplies such as the frames for the scarecrows (which are around 9 feet tall), burlap for the heads, straw, clothing, hats, hot glue, etc., and folks can come and build their scarecrows.
It’s a fun way to kick off the fall season, Podsiadlo said.
And folks don’t even have to build their scarecrow onsite, she added.
“You can bring your scarecrow already assembled,” she explained.
If, after you build your scarecrow, you’d like to take it home with you, Podsiadlo is asking for a $10 donation, and they can be taken that day or at another time at the Honeybee studio.
Podsiadlo recycles materials year after year, so none of it goes to waste. Eastern Building Supply in Romney supplies her with the frames, and members of the choir and some of her piano students help with the competition.
There will be 3 cash prizes, $50 for the winning scarecrow, $35 for the 2nd place and $25 for 3rd.
“Anyone can participate, and it’s no charge,” she said, adding, “There’s so much cool stuff that happens here.” o
