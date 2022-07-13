CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will offer a social media marketing certificate beginning this fall through a joint venture of its Division of Business and Economics and its Multimedia Technology program.
It’s billed as “where technology meets strategy.”
The social media marketing certificate program gives equal weight to business management and multimedia technology course requirements – an approach that sets the program apart from other social media certificate or degree programs. It’s the only program in the area to uniquely emphasize marketing.
Social media marketing experts implement social media campaigns, create engaging and dynamic content, develop brand awareness, conduct social listening, analyze reports and generate web traffic, leads and sales.
The college’s 30-hour certificate program prepares its students for a variety of social media roles including social media manager, social media strategist, online community manager, social media marketing coordinator, copywriter, consultant or analyst.
Offering a mix of in-person and online course offerings, ACM designed the certificate program for those looking to enhance their resume, change careers, or reenter the workforce. It can be completed in only 2 semesters or over multiple years.
John Bone, program director, may be reached at 301-784-5635 or jbone@allegany.edu More information is available at www.allegany.edu/social-media-marketing.
