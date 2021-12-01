My dear summer breeze,
An early November evening. The temperature’s dropping swiftly: 40 degrees as I write this but I’ll wager freezing by midnight. Gray hulking clouds lumbered over the mountain at sunset, promising snow. And now a deep darkness lays against my windows.
Branches rattle like rolling dice. The wind’s picking up and my woodstove whistles in response, its fire brightening a notch.
I’m no fan of cold weather. So, my dear summer breeze, let’s just say that I’m missing you right now. Mightily.
I remember a day in July when you caught me working on the new meadow. You came around the tree line while I was cutting old stumps and sweating in the mid-morning sun.
When you brushed my face with your gentle touch, I looked up and smiled at your presence. You brought scents of honeysuckle and fresh-cut grass. I took off my shirt, sat down and savored your fragrant warmth.
You know I’ve been one of your most passionate fans for a long time. To me, you are grace in its most sensual form, love made palpable.
“That’s ridiculous,” I can hear you reply. “These dreamy sentiments are embarrassing. It’s all romantic claptrap. I’m just moving air, a simple draft, a part of nature that has nothing to do with gauzy human emotions.”
Well, you might be right. I may be guilty of mawkish sentimentality, asking you to be more than you are.
Hey, the snow squall now outside my house is simply that — a furious wind whipping white snowflakes past my windows. A tempest is just a tempest after all. No reason to think it has “meaning.”
And yet, humans are meaning-making creatures. We see in nature’s performances something that makes us feel more human. Grand views elicit our strongest feelings — how else to explain the traffic at Yellowstone — and our most compelling memories lead us back to important places.
As I work and walk my mountain farm, I know I’m a solitary fellow on a sloping stage, one actor in a largely unpredictable and sometimes violent troupe performing in a wayward drama drafted by an amateur playwright. In this show, my dear summer breeze, we all have our roles, including you.
“It’s a convenient conceit,” I can imagine you interrupting. “This notion of life as a grand play. But, really, it’s abstract mumbo-jumbo, hopeless hokum. I’m no actor.
At best, I’m a prop for your own imagination. And anyway, what exactly is your role in the silly play you’re talking about? Where do your lines come from?”
Well, my dear breath of fresh air, I’m still trying to figure that out. But I can tell you that you have walked onstage at very important times in my life. And so, whether you like it or not, you mean something to me.
You appeared when school was over in the Junes of all those early school years, and so you mean “freedom.” As a 20-year-old standing in your fragrant breath, I watched a full moon shine on a far-away land and so you mean “enchantment.”
I kissed my first love when you sauntered along a Massachusetts mountaintop, and so you mean “wow.”
“OK. OK. Enough nostalgic nonsense,” you probably want to shout. “I’m glad to have been of service, but it’s like I said: Me and all these other parts of nature that you’ve written letters to don’t have intentions. We may be part of your play, but it’s not ours.”
And yet, my dear summer breeze, aren’t we all in this together? You, me and all of nature’s elements? Us humans sometimes forget that you have taken care of us.
You have given us memories of what’s beautiful and what’s unforgiving and what we don’t understand.
So, here I am, writing you this letter as an older man, sitting in a small farmhouse in Hampshire County, West Virginia, at the beginning of winter.
Outside, the blistering bitter wind blows scentless snow. But I’m enjoying my memories of you. After all, memories have become ever more important as I’ve aged — and not just because they help keep the past present. Memories make promises for the future.
And so there you are. What you mean to me now is a promise. A promise of warmth and comfort. A promise that you’ll return someday, that once again I’ll feel your supple softness, that life can be as carefree and enchanted as air itself. A promise to myself that I won’t forget you.
It’s getting late. The fire’s burned down. Snow has piled against the windows.
Goodnight, my sweet summer breeze, goodnight.
With love and affection,
A man wearing a sweater,
sitting at a desk, stage left o
