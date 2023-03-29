Allman, yearly Founder’s Day performer, wins golden ticket on American Idol
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Charlee Allman may be a familiar face – and voice: she’s been singing at the Capon Bridge Founder’s Day Festival since she was eight years old.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 7:42 pm
Just recently, though, she was singing on a little bit of a different stage in New Orleans, this time in front of a panel of celebrity American Idol judges.
Oh, yeah, and she got the golden ticket, which means she’s heading to Hollywood.
A stage in New Orleans in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan is certainly a far cry from the stage at the Capon Bridge fire hall – and Allman said she was very nervous before her audition.
“It was very nerve-wracking performing in front of the judges,” the 22-year-old Front Royal, Va. singer admitted. “I struggle with anxiety and overall confidence in myself, believe it or not.”
She said she was able to bring her dad Steve with her to New Orleans, and he was right outside the audition doors for support.
She called the feeling when she
