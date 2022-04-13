ROMNEY — The town’s old barn on Depot Street is in need of a facelift.
Or, more aptly, a roof-lift.
The Save the Barn community group is putting on their 1st fundraiser to get a new roof on the barn: an evening full of food, music and auctions, called “Raise the Roof.”
The ticketed event, to be held at the Bottling Works, will raise funds to push forward the restoration project of the old barn, which was transferred to the Town of Romney in 2020.
It was in bad shape then, and it has only deteriorated since then. In order to renovate and repurpose the structure, which was built in 1930 as a dairy barn for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, the 1st step is getting a new roof on it to keep out the elements.
As of right now, there isn’t a concrete plan as to what will be done with the structure once it’s renovated, but ideas such as a museum, an outdoor amphitheater and an entertainment/wedding venue have all been tossed around.
The event, which will run from 6 p.m. until 9, is a jam-packed one, with 2 live bands (Rain Crow and Junk Mountain) performing, beer and wine served by “celebrity bartenders,” and a slideshow focused on the barn’s rich history, presented by Romney historian Dan Oates.
Two of the celebrity bartenders on deck to serve the community are Evan Staley, WVU kicker, and his fiancée Autumn Fleming, who co-hosts “Fly Rod Chronicles,” a mountaineer-based TV show in its 18th season, with her dad Curtis Fleming.
Patty Anderson, who heads the Save the Barn community group, said that there’s going to be another special guest who plans to attend next Friday: Robert Larew.
Larew is the president of the national farmers union, Anderson said, and he’s now advising the community group on “next steps” and helping with his own connections and funding opportunities for the barn repair and restoration project.
“He actually looked into trying to save the barn a couple years ago…he thinks it’s a very worthwhile cause,” Anderson said. “He knows a lot of sources for funding, and he’s going to do whatever he can.”
Larew has a local connection as well: his aunt is Gennie Heatwole, a longtime Romney resident with a passion for history.
Since the goal of the evening is to raise funds for the barn, there will be ample opportunity to give, whether it’s through auction items at the event itself or donations directly to the “Save the Barn” account, set up at FNB bank.
Tickets for the event can be purchased for $25 at the Romney Town Hall, Anderson’s Corner, Bent River Trading Company and from individual Save the Barn committee members, and the event is limited to folks aged 21 and older.
As far as the auction goes, the Save the State Barn Facebook page currently has photos and descriptions about auction items, which includes several unique collectible items from WVSDB. If you have Romney or WVSDB memorabilia that you’d be interested in donating to the auction, contact Anderson at 304-671-2369.
Anderson said that while the “Raise the Roof” celebration is a great start to barn fundraising, it’s hardly the only community event for the “devastatingly beautiful” and “majestic” structure.
“What we need is for people to come and bid on things, and bring things for raffle, but this isn’t going to be the last thing,” she explained. “So far, we have people who have offered to hold a golf tournament, a cornhole tournament and an amateur chili cook-off.”
She added that all the fundraising ideas from the community “are wonderful, we just need more and more and more of them.”
