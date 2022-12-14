Christmas Tidings

Romney caroling
Anyone interested can join the group dedicated to spreading Christmas cheer in the streets of Romney. Dress in your most festive attire and meet them at the Romney Elementary parking lot at 6 p.m. Dec. 16.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Romney caroling
Anyone interested can join the group dedicated to spreading Christmas cheer in the streets of Romney. Dress in your most festive attire and meet them at the Romney Elementary parking lot at 6 p.m. Dec. 16.
Lyric booklets will be provided. Bring a flashlight or lantern if you can.
Bloomery Presbyterian caroling
A handful of folks from the Bloomery Presbyterian Church will be sharing the message of Christmas on Dec. 17 at State Line Store, at 3 p.m.
Folks can stop by to listen to the Christmas story and tunes of the season, as the folks from Bloomery Presbyterian bring back the tradition of yesteryear to Hampshire County.
Grinch Storytime
The Grinch will be visiting the café at The River House from 11 a.m. until noon to tell his very own tale, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Popcorn will be provided. Please bring a pet supply item to donate to the local animal shelter. Check TRH website for the needed items.
Christmas in the Wildwood
Held at the North River Mills United Methodist Church (8152 Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge) on Sunday, Dec. 18, “Christmas in the Wildwood” is an opportunity for folks to get together and sing some of their holiday favorites.
The caroling commences at 7 p.m., and refreshments will be served at 8. Everyone is invited.
‘Santa Paws’ Christmas event
Romney Federal Credit Union is encouraging dogs and dog owners to stop in for a special Christmas doggy treat from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Donations of dog food and supplies – as well as monetary donations – will be accepted at our office during December as a donation to local animal shelters.
Items needed: cleaning supplies, blankets or towels, dog food and laundry detergent.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.