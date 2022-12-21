‘Toys from the Heart’ serves families from Hampshire for another year
ROMNEY — Esther’s House, the facility that houses “Toys from the Heart” is opening its door for the last time of the season today, Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 11:47 am
“We expected a lot more children being served this year because the food pantry was terribly busy,” Becky Arnold said.
Becky took over the reigns of the children’s program around 10 years ago. “Toys From the Heart” was an act of kindness that began with Esther Smallwood, a kindergarten teacher who saw the need of helping out less fortunate families. She took toys and fixed them by hand. Her little project produced more and more toys, having to store toys at Romney’s First United Methodist Church. After growing that out, the church took over the green house next to it – with each room filled with toys in an organized, warm and welcoming way and named it after Esther in 2018.
“My volunteers are awesome, Esther’s House couldn’t operate without (them). We keep thinking that when we have a really busy day, that Esther’s really smiling at us.”
Becky is looking forward to more volunteers the next season. This year, she has 4 solid volunteers that keep a constant present at Esther’s.
“They’re just willing to do anything that is needed, ” she said
She would love to offer more days to open Esther’s doors, but there is simply not enough “man power.”
“We don’t have enough volunteers,” she explained.
“It’s getting a little close to Christmas and some of our volunteers are busy with other things
Becky mentioned the idea of starting things off early next year. Washing, sanitizing and refurbishing the toys is an “interesting process,” one that isn’t easy, but she and the volunteers are glad to do it.
“When you talk to parents and grandparents, and you hear the stories, it just makes you so glad that you’re doing this, and it’s so worthwhile.”
The planning and work behind the Toys form the Heart program usually starts in April, but this year they are planning on starting in February. The program itself relies solely on the help and generosity of volunteers. For those interested in becoming a volunteer, contact Romney’s First United Methodist Church.
Though she’s been feeling better, Becky has been ill with Covid, leaving her unable to participate with the last week of the season.
Luckily, Pattie Ritter is there to dedicate her daytime hours to the program. At nighttime, Ritter spends her time caring for the kids at WVSDB as a Residential Care Specialist.
“We are close to hitting 400 children being served,” Ritter said on Monday.
When asked where she gets the energy or sleep to handle both at all times, she responded that her goal was just “to keep kids happy all the time.”
