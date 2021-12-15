The Hampshire County Community Foundation has announced 18 grants, totaling $18,692, to support our local organizations and programs.
Grants from 2 donor-advised funds were awarded to the following organizations:
A $500 grant went to Hampshire County Pathways to benefit The Lighthouse.
Christ Community Church saw $750 from El Dorado Fund to support their Backpack Ministry Program at Slanesville Elementary School.
Middle school libraries saw dollars from the Hardy County Founding Fund, and $500 grants from the Hardy County Community Impact Fund (the Foundation’s unrestricted grant-making fund) were made to the organizations chosen by the Foundation’s 2021 Spirit of Giving honorees.
The 4 organizations that received these grants were The River House and the Johanna Murray Arts Fund, on behalf of Sarah Ladd, Springfield Assembly of God’s SURGE Youth Program, on behalf of Donald Judy, Slanesville Elementary’s Mustang Garden, on behalf of Susan Parker and, the Rotary Club of Romney’s Dean Young Memorial Scholarship Fund, in honor and memory of Young, who passed away at the end of August.
Grants totaling $4,500 from the Community Impact Fund were also awarded as a part of a Fall Grants program to 5 organizations: Catholic Charities (for support and counseling services fro families in crisis), Hampshire County Committee on Aging (for their home-delivered meals program), the Romney Food Pantry (for stocking the shelves), The River House (for a “From the Stream to the River” video library) and to the GFWC of Romney (for the maintenance of the Indian Mound Cemetery Garden).
In addition, 22 grants, ranging from $108 and $1,000 were awarded to teachers at Augusta, Capon Bridge, Romney and Slanesville Elementary Schools, both middle schools and Hampshire High School.
Amy Pancake, the Foundation’s director, said 3 types of endowment funds made these grants possible.
“We have several different types of charitable funds… when it comes to charitable giving,” Pancake said. “These recent grants were made possible by donor-advised, field-of-interest and unrestricted funds.”
Donor-advised funds allow donors a great deal of flexibility in recommending grants. This type of fund is especially nice for people who wish to stay actively involved in supporting favorite charities and charitable programs.
The Hampshire County Education Fund is a field-of-interest fund that lets donors support specific organizations or programs within an area of interest that holds special meaning for them. This fund has supported the Foundation’s Mini Grants to Teachers Program for 8 years, and has awarded 209 grants totaling almost $60,000.
The Hampshire County Community Impact Fund is an unrestricted grant-making fund, and provides the community foundation with the greatest flexibility to respond to the community’s current and evolving needs and opportunities.
“Anyone can be a philanthropist with the Community Foundation, because anyone can make a gift in any amount to any of our funds,” Pancake added. “And, because gifts are pooled with other funds and added to an endowment, a gift to a Community Foundation fund is truly a gift that keeps on giving.”
The Hampshire County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation, is a charitable organization committed to providing people who care about the future of our area with unique and effective ways of supporting their community now, and for generations to come. Community foundations number more than 800 across America with 25 in West Virginia and focus entirely on working with local individuals to build local assets to meet local needs.
To learn more about the Community Foundation, including information about starting your own fund or contributing to an existing fund, visit the Community Foundation website: www.HampshireCCF.org, or contact Amy at apancake@ewvcf.org or 304-822-7200. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.